VIDEO: This was the house of “Canelo” Álvarez before fame and money

Although it is known that today, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez he lives a life of luxury and spends billions of pesos to satisfy his needs and indulge in eccentric tastes that few can afford; however, they did not always enjoy these comforts like many other millionaire families, but rather started from very low and with quite a few economic deficiencies.

To get to pay for the luxurious XV-year party that he organized for his daughter and spend thousands of pesos so that Emily Cinnamon had a dream celebration attended by many personalities from the world of music, mainly. One of the attendees who was in charge of entertainment, was Firm Groupwho caused great controversy, since it has been reported that the Mexican boxer ran them from his offspring’s event.

He recently celebrated the XV years of his daughter Photo: IG @canelo

Saúl Álvarez is a well-known boxer in Mexico and the United States, who, thanks to his victories inside the ring, has obtained several titles in four weight categories and is currently world champion of the World Boxing Council (CMB), of the International Boxing Federation (FBI), world boxing association (AMB) and of The Ring in middleweight.

Who is “Canelo” Alvarez?

Santo Saúl Álvarez Barragán, full name of the Mexican boxer, was born on July 18, 1990 in Guadalajara, Jalisco. According to the site Celebrity Neth Wort, the fortune of the famous boxer amounts to $180 million; however, before being the fighter we know today, he started from the bottom and not dedicating himself to fighting inside a ring.

The boxer worked in an ice cream shop Photo: YT @ExplorandoElMundo

Since he was a teenager, the man from Guadalajara began selling popsicles in his homeland, to contribute to the family’s expenses.

“Canelo” Álvarez lived here

Before becoming a professional and knowing that he was good at throwing blows and dodging them, “Canelo” lived in the house of his parents and brothers, along with some friends in the town of Juanacatlansoutheast of the Jalisco entity.

This town within the municipality where he was raised, is located on the outskirts of the capital’s metropolitan area, so it is presumed that Saúl’s life was always very quiet. In addition, the neighborhood where he spent much of his childhood became very popular because the neighbors have taken it upon themselves to spread the word about the place where the boxer grew up, and it has even become one of the calles that his followers usually visit to find out what the streets were like where he walked.

This house is now in a closed street and stands out for being humble, no frills, with a very rustic and traditional stylel that it shares with other neighbors, although renovations are observed in it.

It should be remembered that the same fighter has revealed that his parents, Don Santos Álvarez and Doña Ana María Barragánthey worked in a business where they sold popsicles, ice cream and water, a place that is very close to their house which is still open with the same traditional ice cream shop design, which has photographs of it “Canelo” Alvarez.

