Vikings: Katheryn Winnick reveals what we suspected about her role as Lagertha

With her new role on the ABC series Big Sky, Katheryn Winnick revealed something few fans would have imagined, a change that is light years away from Lagertha, something the actress admits she struggled with at first.

May 23, 2022 6:31 p.m.

the hit series vikings sword swinging was riddled with some truly tough characters, but one who could stand shoulder to shoulder with the best was Katherine Winnick like Lagertha. As the first wife of the legendary Ragnar Lothbrok as Travis Fimmell and a cunning warrior in her own right, Lagertha routinely proved to be a fearsome presence in the series.

Vikings: Katheryn Winnick on the difficulty of playing Lagertha for 6 seasons

Appearing in all six seasons of the hit TV show, the fierce shield maiden who became queen of Kattegat was a complex character who Katherine Winnick he inhabited for seven exciting years filled with bloodshed, betrayal and feuding families.

Since the series came to an end in 2020, the actress behind the role has found a new plot of land to call home in ABC’s “Big Sky”. What it may lack in rallying cries, it makes up for in suspense as Katheryn Winnick takes on the role of Jenny Hoyt, a private investigator and former police officer who is tasked with tracking down two girls after they are kidnapped by a trucker.

In a promotional interview for his new series, bigsky, In which she stars as well, Katheryn Winnick shared her perspective on the change from assassin queen to determined detective, and it certainly doesn’t sound like it was an easy transition.

“Coming off a show, after six seasons and playing such an iconic and formidable character as Lagertha, diving into a new TV series and a new character with Jenny Hoyt was daunting and a little stressful.”

Vikings: Katheryn Winnick had issues with Lagertha that made future roles daunting

Having said that, Katherine Winnick he also added that there were some notable advantages to working on a character with such a well-known backstory. Interestingly, the actress also commented on the difference between becoming as wild as Lagertha and as modern as Jenny Hoyt, noting that she sometimes felt more comfortable with Lagertha’s accent and wardrobe.

“Lagertha was based on a real character and I had an idea of ​​where she was going to go with her, just in terms of knowing she was going to become a queen and a warrior.”

“There was a real transformation when I was doing ‘Vikings,’ in terms of preparing myself on set.”

For now, the actress’s expectations for the future of her career remain uncertain and many fans still hope to see her dressed as the iconic Vikings character again. While Netflix’s spin-off Vikings Valhalla opened the door to some sort of expectation, the years of gaps between shows ruined things. Is it possible that she will return to the universe at some point with a possible prequel to her life? Her fans would be more than excited.