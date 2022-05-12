Vinicius joins the party, scores his double and Real Madrid is crushing a Levante team that today confirms its relegation

2022-05-12

INSTANT SCORE: 5-0

The champion Real Madrid is defeating Levante 5-0 for matchday 36 of the Spanish League at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium.

Ferland Mendy scored the first goal in the 13th minute after a brutal pass from Luka Modric that left him alone to define against Cárdenas.

The second goal was scored by Karim Benzema at 19, a beautiful cross from Vinicius Junior and the Frenchman scores his 26th goal of the season and with it he equals Raúl’s 323. TOTAL LEGEND!

Rodrygo appeared for the third, at minute 33 the white team already had Levante on their knees at the Bernabéu.

Vinicius joins the party and marks his. The Brazilian defined against Cárdenas after receiving a nice pass from Modric. We are 4-0.

The fifth was scored again by Vini, the Brazilian received a pass from Benzema to define at will and score his double in the match.