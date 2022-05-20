Viola Davis speaks out about racism in Hollywood

In the conversation Kering Women in Motion, within the framework of the Cannes Film Festival, the Oscar winner, Viola Davis revealed that a film director called her with the name of her domestic worker in a discriminatory act.

Also read: Review of the film ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’, with Viola Davis

“He told me, ‘Louise!’ I have known him for 10 years and he called me Louise and I discovered that it is because the name of his domestic worker is Louise, ”Davis said in an exclusive interview with the specialized portal Variety.

Viola Davis says a director on set repeatedly called her by his maid’s name: “I knew him for 10 years and he called me Louise and I find out that it’s because his maid’s name is Louise…those micro-aggressions happen all the time .” https://t.co/8lvJbNRSgr — Variety (@Variety) May 19, 2022

“Maybe I was in my 30s at the time, so it was a while ago. But what you have to realize is that these microaggressions happen all the time, ”said the actress, winner of the Oscar for Best Actress in a supporting role in 2016, for her work in the tape fences.

Davis also discussed Hollywood’s perception of black actors and how the number of roles he can play remains limited due to the color of his skin. Viola won an Emmy for her starring role in How to Get Away With Murderwhich was one of the only series starring a black woman on television during its six seasons.

“I know I don’t see a lot of dark-skinned women in leading roles on TV let alone streaming services,” Davis said. “And that relates to the ideology, the ethos and mentality, and that is speaking in the abstract. Why don’t you hire a dark-skinned woman when she walks into the room and you say she blows your mind? So she creates a space and a narrative for them, so that when they thrive, they don’t thrive despite their circumstances, they thrive because of their circumstances.”

Through the production company JuVee Productions, which she founded with her husband, Julius Tennon, Davis is trying to expand the reach of stories being told in Hollywood.