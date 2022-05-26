Viral video: Estopa’s incredible surprise to a young man at his bachelor party: “I’m still hot” | TikTok | Spain | Trend | nnda nnrt | VIRAL

The bachelor party is one of the most anticipated celebrations by the friends of the groom and, recently, in Spain, a group of young people left the fence very high. When the honoree was blindly singing a song by Estopa, his favorite group, the Muñoz brothers appeared and gave him a surprise that he will never forget. the video was made viral in TikTok and thrilled millions of users.

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED | Raccoon was trapped in an unusual way on the roof of a house, but was rescued just in time

David Laturna, the young man about to marry, probably received his best wedding gift. He was at the Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat Airport, to go to Tenerife, an island in the Atlantic Ocean belonging to the Spanish autonomous community of the Canary Islands. There, precisely, he was going to be the protagonist of a surprise party for his bachelor party.

One of man’s first challenges, as La Vanguardia points out, was to sing the song ‘Tu Calorro’, written by Estopa, his favorite group, blindfolded and wearing music headphones. While the young man interpreted the success of the Spanish duo, with dance included, the person in charge of recording the moment pointed to two luxury guests: the musicians David and José Manuel Muñoz. They were at the airport to catch a flight to the next destination of their Fuego tour, but they agreed to share a moment with their followers.

The singers approached the boyfriend, as can be seen in the video published by the TikTok user @adringonzalez2, and waited for him to remove his blindfold. When he finally did, David couldn’t believe that he had his childhood idols in front of him.

“Hey, you. You let yourself go”, the musicians told the groom. “It cost them a lot, huh!” They added later, referring to his friends.

Users highlight the humility of Estopa

The clip, published last Monday, exceeded 3 million views and reached 390 thousand ‘likes’. In addition, TikTok users did not hide their emotion and highlighted the humility of the Catalan band.

“I wish all celebrities had this humility,” one user wrote. “When I was a flight attendant, I met them on a flight and they gave us tickets for her concert. They are the best!” commented another follower.

Not only on TikTok did the video go viral, but also on Instagram and Twitter. What’s more, the Spanish duo shared the clip with laughing emoticons. “I’m still in the heat of the moment! Thank you very much for the surprise, bosses, “the boyfriend replied.

Who are Estopa?

Estopa is a Spanish rumba Spanish duo formed by the brothers David and José Manuel Muñoz, remember Wikipedia. It was created on October 18, 1999 in the city of Cornellá de Llobregat, region of Bajo Llobregat (Barcelona).

It is one of the most beloved musical groups in Spain in the last two decades, according to La Vanguardia, due to its humility and the good relationship it has with its followers.

When will Estopa appear again?

As part of their Fire Tour, the Estopa duo plans to perform this May 28 in Valladolid, Spain, at the Valladolid Fair. In June they will visit Girona, Tarragona, Alicante and Valencia, according to their website.

What is a viral video?

A viral video is a video that becomes popular after being shared across the internet by multiple people through social media, online services, or specialized websites such as YouTube.

The reason why it is shared is because it causes fury and impact on the viewers who watch it, motivating them to spread it among all their acquaintances, and these in turn with their close circles and so on until reaching millions of views.

A viral video can have various types of content, ranging from the humorous to the tragic, and although in some cases, it could hurt susceptibilities, it can reach a large number of views in a short time.