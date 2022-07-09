Visit of Alba Rueda to New York in Pride Month | New Web Diary

Since her appointment by means of a decree signed last May by President Alberto Fernández, the special representative on Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity of the Foreign Ministry, Alba Rueda, has been unfolding an intense international agenda, in line with the priority that the Argentine Republic grants, both in the domestic sphere and in its foreign policy, the promotion and protection of the human rights of LGBTIQ+ people.

It should be noted that Rueda is a recognized activist for LGBTIQ+ rights who previously served as Undersecretary of Diversity Policies in the Ministry of Women, Gender and Diversity of the Nation, and is the first trans woman to hold a public position in that hierarchy. . Likewise, it played a fundamental role in promoting important public policies such as the National Action Plan against Gender-Based Violence 2020-2022, the National Plan for Equality in Diversity 2021-2023, Decree 721/2020 of Labor Quota for Transvestites, Transsexuals and Transgender Persons in the Scope of the National Public Sector and Law 27,636 on the Promotion of Access to Formal Employment for Transvestites, Transsexuals and Transgender Persons Diana Sacayán-Lohana Berkins.

In the context of her current duties, the special representative, Rueda, traveled to New York, where she participated in a new edition of the Pride March that was organized in that city on June 26. This march is one of the oldest in the world, since the first one that took place was shortly after the riots that occurred in 1969 at the Stonewall Inn bar, located precisely in the New York neighborhood of Greenwich Village.

The Special Representative marched on this occasion together with the special envoy of the United States to advance the human rights of LGBTIQ+ people, Jessica Stern, as well as with the special envoy of the Italian Foreign Ministry for the human rights of LGBTIQ+ people, Fabrizio Petri .

As part of the activities carried out during his mission to New York, Rueda gave a dissertation at the United Nations, focused on the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transsexual and intersex persons from a Global South perspective, an event which Special envoys Jessica Stern and Fabrizio Petri were part of it.

Finally, the Special Representative on Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity of the Argentine Republic participated in an event on the fifty-second anniversary of the Stonewall police repression, accompanied by the Permanent Representative of our country to the UN, also together with Stern and Petri , within the framework of the LGBTI Core Group of the United Nations.

This United Nations Group is currently co-chaired by Argentina and the Netherlands and its main objective is to work in the organization to guarantee universal respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms for all people, especially LGBTIQ+ people, with a special focus in protection against violence and discrimination.