Vitamin D, only these (unsuspected) fruits help you fill up: LOLnews

Here are the fruits to favor if you want to fill up on vitamin D, an essential element for the health of the body: it not only strengthens the bones, but it helps the immune system and muscle function.

There vitamin D it is one of those elements necessary for the correct functioning and health of our organism. To ensure the correct intake, it is important to know the foods that contain it. Among them are gods unsuspected fruits, but which help us to fill up on this vitamin.

The importance of vitamin D

Vitamin D is essential for the immune system, as well as for bone and muscle function. It has properties anti-inflammatory and antioxidant and also affects thyroid health. In fact, it helps regulate the production of thyroid hormones, essential in keeping hair, skin and nails young and strong.

In the event that it is lacking you can go towards, for example, the loss of bone density. This condition can easily cause osteoporosis and fractures.

The fruits to be favored

Luckily there are some fruits that allow us to fill up on vitamin D. Let’s see them.

First of all, as reported by Greenme.it, theorange. This fruit is good for the skin and ensures the proper functioning of the immune system.

Known for being rich in potassium, the banana it is also generous in terms of vitamin D. It strengthens the bones, the stomach, and makes us feel full of energy throughout the day. Excellent on its own, as well as in the form of a smoothie together with other fresh seasonal fruit. Even better if it is organic bananas.

A apple a day keeps the doctor away, they say. But not only that: it is rich in vitamin D. Those who are not crazy about it, however, can blend it or use it as a condiment for summer salads.

Speaking of summer, it will soon be time for watermelon. It is a precious fruit, which protects against dehydration and compensates for the lack of water in the body. At the same time it is a rich source of the vitamin we are talking about.

Finally the papaya, which can be eaten in many different ways: alone, or in the form of juice, or even as a salad dressing. As if that were not enough, it is good for the skin and digestion.

Photo: Shutterstock