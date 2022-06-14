Entertainment

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt got the role of “maleficent” because she was not afraid of Angelina Jolie in costume

Angelina Jolie has been a Hollywood superstar since she was a teenager – and these days, Jolie is known as much for her large brood of children as she is for her acting. Jolie created her family well before meeting Brad Pitt, by adopting her son Maddox in 2002. Once Pitt and Jolie were united, the two expanded their family, eventually welcoming five more children.

In 2008, Jolie gave birth to twins, in a media event that caused a sensation around the world. The twins mostly stayed out of the spotlight, but in Jolie’s 2014 film Maleficent, fans got a good look at young Vivienne Jolie-Pitt. The young girl had a small role in the film and, as Jolie revealed in a 2014 interview, her daughter was clearly the only one for the job.

