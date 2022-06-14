Vivienne Jolie-Pitt got the role of “maleficent” because she was not afraid of Angelina Jolie in costume

Angelina Jolie has been a Hollywood superstar since she was a teenager – and these days, Jolie is known as much for her large brood of children as she is for her acting. Jolie created her family well before meeting Brad Pitt, by adopting her son Maddox in 2002. Once Pitt and Jolie were united, the two expanded their family, eventually welcoming five more children.

Angelina Jolie with children Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt and Knox Leon Jolie-Pitt | Dave J Hogan / Getty Images

In 2008, Jolie gave birth to twins, in a media event that caused a sensation around the world. The twins mostly stayed out of the spotlight, but in Jolie’s 2014 film Maleficent, fans got a good look at young Vivienne Jolie-Pitt. The young girl had a small role in the film and, as Jolie revealed in a 2014 interview, her daughter was clearly the only one for the job.

Who played Vivienne Jolie-Pitt in “Maleficent”?

Maleficent is a loose reinterpretation of the classic Sleeping Beauty fairy tale. With Jolie as the protagonist, Maleficent, the dark fairy, the film tells the classic story from a new perspective, giving more context to Maleficent’s role in Aurora’s life.

In addition to Jolie, the film stars Elle Fanning, Imelda Staunton and Juno Temple. While Fanning played the Aurora character as a teenager, there is also a scene with a little girl Aurora. Vivienne Jolie-Pitt played Aurora in this scene, sharing a sweet moment with Maleficent, played by her mother.

What did Angelina Jolie say about working with her daughter in “Maleficent”?

In a 2014 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Jolie explained why she allowed her daughter to appear in Maleficent. As reported by Vanity Fair, Jolie said:

“… We think it’s fun for our kids to have cameos and join us on set, but not be actors. This is not our goal at all, for me and Brad. But the other three and four years old [performers] would not come close to me. It must have been a child who liked me and was not afraid of my horns, my eyes and my claws. So it had to be Viv.

Five-year-old Vivienne played the role of the young Aurora to perfection, following Maleficent around and smiling at her, with no obvious fear of her terrifying costume. However, Jolie’s other children were more concerned. As Jolie told Entertainment Weekly:

“When Pax first saw me, he ran off and got mad, and I thought he was joking, so I was pretending to chase him until I found him crying.”

Eventually, Jolie’s children were able to overcome their fear of the costume, with Pax and Jolie’s eldest daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt getting small cameos in the finished film.

When was Vivienne Jolie-Pitt born?

In early 2008, Jolie confirmed that she and her partner, Brad Pitt, were expecting twins. While Jolie continued to work and promote her projects for several months, in July of that year the actor had retired to a hospital in France awaiting the arrival of his children. On July 12, the twins, a boy named Knox Léon Jolie-Pitt and a girl named Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt, were born within a minute of each other.

While Jolie and Pitt decided to share photos of their newborn twins, the celebrity couple chose to keep their children out of the spotlight as much as possible. In the years following the arrival of the twins, fans have had very few glimpses of Knox and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt. However, when Jolie’s 2014 film Maleficent was released, viewers had the unique opportunity to see little Vivienne in a small role.

RELATED: This is the advice Angelina Jolie gives her daughters that everyone needs to hear