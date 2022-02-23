Vladimir Putin. Trump, Maduro, Ortega and Díaz-Canel, “the reinforcements” of the Russian president

The president’s decision Russia, Vladimir Putinof recognizing the self-proclaimed republics of Donestk and Lugansk has provoked the general rejection of the international community and the implementation of sanctions for being considered to violate international law.

But there are international personalities and governments that have praised or supported Putin’s attitude in the Ukraine crisis, against the United States and NATO, thus distancing themselves from the general rule of condemnation, although for the moment they have not decided to follow the step of Russia to recognize the self-proclaimed republics.

– The Cuban government has aligned itself with Russia in the crisis with Ukraine and has asked Western countries, and especially the United States, to stop intervening in that country and trying to impose the expansion of NATO.

“The determination of the United States to impose the progressive expansion of NATO towards the borders of the Russian Federation constitutes a threat to the national security of this country and to regional and international peace,” assured the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Minrex). it’s a statement.

Havana stated that “the government of United States For weeks he has been threatening Russia and manipulating the international community about the dangers of an ‘imminent massive invasion’ of Ukraine“.

– Former US President Donald Trump praised Russian leader Vladimir Putin, calling his decision to recognize the independence of the two breakaway Donbas provinces in eastern Russia “great.” Ukraine. “Here we have a guy who is very smart. I know him very well. Very, very well,” Trump said of Putin during an interview with a conservative radio show.

The former president of the United States, who during his mandate always claimed to be in good harmony with Putin, defended that the current situation would never have occurred if he had been in the White House.

“I think he sees this opportunity. I knew he had always wanted Ukraine. She used to talk to him about it. I told her: ‘You can’t do it, you’re not going to do it’, but I could see that she wanted it. (…) We used to talk about it in depth, “she assured about his conversations with the Russian president.

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, accused the United States and NATO of wanting to “finish” Russia militarily, and reaffirmed all his support for the Eurasian country in the crisis with Ukraine.

“We have been attentively observing the events in Russia, in the Ukraine, observing not just now, the evolution of the process where the North American empire and NATO intend by military means to finish off Russia, stop Russia and put an end to this multipolar world that already it is a reality,” said the president in an act broadcast by the state channel Venezolana de Televisión (VTV).

“The territory of Lugansk and Donetsk assumed the functions of people’s republics to defend themselves from a massacre that the fascist sectors that had seized power in Ukraine began to execute hunting men, assaulting families, bombing, with heavy weapons and a very harsh conflict began”, he added, although he did not clarify whether he recognizes those provinces as independent nations.

The Nicaraguan president, Daniel Ortega, supported his Russian counterpart in the unilateral recognition of the pro-Russian separatist territories of Donetsk and Lugansk (eastern Ukraine), although he did not add Nicaragua to that initiative.

“President Putin has taken a step, where what he has done is recognize some republics that, since the 2014 coup d’état, did not recognize the coup governments (in Ukraine) and they established their government and have given battle” said Ortega, in an official act.

According to Ortega, the European Union (EU) and the United States “have been encircling and threatening Russia” since 2014, the year in which Moscow annexed the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea.

The Government of Iran has blamed the United States and NATO for the crisis in Ukraine and called for dialogue to reduce tension, after Russia recognized the two Ukrainian separatist provinces.

“Unfortunately, the provocative actions of NATO, supported by the United States, have complicated the situation in the region,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Said Khatibzade said in a statement.

The Syrian government has been, for the time being, the only one to openly recognize the independence of the two separatist provinces in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas.

Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal al Miqdad already announced on Tuesday during an official visit to Moscow that his country supports Russia’s recognition of the self-proclaimed separatist republics of Donetsk and Lugansk.

“Syria supports the president’s decision Vladimir Putin to recognize the Lugansk and Donetsk republics, and will cooperate with them,” Al Mikdad said during a conference organized by the Valdái Debate Club research center, according to the official Syrian news agency SANA.

Since 2015, Moscow has intervened militarily in Syria in favor of the government of Bashar al-Assad.

