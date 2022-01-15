Vlahovic at zero and Champions striker

Juventus is ready to make a big voice on the transfer market, looking for the right shots to improve their attack. Vlahovic in the sights, but not only

The future of Juventus, in the coming months, inevitably intertwines with the possible scenarios on transfer market. There is no shortage of hypotheses for the Old Lady, looking for top-level names to return to winning.

The period is not an easy one on the pitch, including injuries, a ranking that – for many – is not in line with expectations and a squad that is not meeting expectations. For this reason, despite the fact that it is not a time for crazy spending, the bianconeri are trying to plan the future and hunt for the right profiles. In particular, the names in attack are not lacking. We are talking to you several times about Mauro Icardi, but the operation that would bring the Argentine to Juventus is not the simplest. So why not pursue the dream Dusan Vlahovic? The forward of the Fiorentina confirms, week after week, all his talent. According to reports from the ‘Corriere dello Sport’, the Serbian could block all the proposals and leave to zero in June 2023, when his contract with Viola expires. The agent doesn’t even sit down to listen to proposals from abroad, with Arsenal in the front row. A scenario that would greatly favor Juventus. And according to ‘TuttoSport’, the bianconeri continue to feed the track: contacts with the player’s entourage, but paradoxically hoping that the track will go on for a long time, so that in the end the Juventus will prevail.

Juventus transfer market, not only Vlahovic: Azmoun immediately

If Vlahovic remains, therefore, the dream that Juventus does not want to see vanish on the transfer market, other tracks remain in place immediately for the Old Lady. ‘TuttoSport’ today underlines, in fact, the interest in Sardar Azmoun. The attacker of the Zenith, met in the groups of Champions League from Allegri and his boys, his contract is due to expire next June. Juventus seems ready to formulate a 5 million euro offer to have him immediately and anticipate his arrival. An operation that would guarantee the Livorno coach an immediate blow and would be compatible with next summer’s programs. Because there is an air of revolution and who knows it may not start with Azmoun and culminate in Vlahovic.