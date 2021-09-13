VMA 2021, all the winners: Lil Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo triumph – Shows

They were the rapper Lil Nas X and singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo the great protagonists of the 40th edition of the MTV Video Music Awards (VMA 2021) in New York., An award ceremony with the stars in attendance after the one in 2020, marked by the Covid pandemic and by remote connections. Opening the evening was a pre-recorded clip of Madonna, who made VMA history at the 1984 opening ceremony with “Like A Virgin”.

The most important prize of the evening, Video of the Year, went to Lil Nas X for “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)”, a few days before the release of his album, scheduled for September 17th. Olivia Rodrigo has won three awards, including Song of the Year for “Driver’s License” and Best New Artist. “I’m so thankful to be able to make music, to do what I love and call it work,” said the 18-year-old whose debut album, “Sour,” topped the charts. Justin Bieber won the Artist of the Year and Best Pop Music category for the single “Peaches”, while Billie Eilish’s song “Your Power” won the Best Video Award.









On stage, many high-profile performances. Doja Cat proposed “Been Like This” and “You Right” stepping down from the ceiling. While Normani surprised everyone with a choreography on “Wilde Side”, also crossing with Teyana Taylor, tied to a metal platform that recalled the past performances of Janet Jackson.

Lil Nas X, disruptive pop-rap star who is climbing the charts but also breaking down barriers after making his homosexuality also the theme of songs and videos, has launched the live version of his single “Industry Baby” with Jack Harlow. Billie Eilish introduced the performance of Foo Fighters, thanking i winners of the Global Icon Award to “carry the rock and roll torch”.

