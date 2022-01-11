Vodafone and ho.mobile ” down ” in Italy. Problems with calls, internet and messages [AGGIORNAMENTO]

Multiple reports arrive in the editorial office of Vodafone and ho.mobile users who are having disservicesin some areas of the national territory on this day. To report the picture of the situation the sitedowndetector.it, in which it is possible to notice the increase in reports in the early hours of the morning throughout Italy.

ho.mobile down: what doesn’t work

At the moment, the real extent of the problem is uncleareven if the reports are limited only to a not exaggerated number of users. The same ones who report the problems cite above all anetwork connectivity failurewith no type of signal present on the terminal in use. Furthermore, they also report malfunctions regarding the sending of SMS or even the inability to surf the web due to the absence of a connection to the network as well as the inability to call or receive. And this for both Vodafone and ho.mobile.

We will update the article when the situation is restored or if we receive an official note from the company.Do you have Vodafone or ho.mobile signal problems?

UPDATE

Vodafone has just informed us that it has solved the problem completely: The temporary disruption on the Vodafone network in some areas of Abruzzo, Marche and Molise was quickly resolved. We apologize to customers for the inconvenience