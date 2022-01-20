Vodafone rewards mobile and landline loyalty: unlimited free Giga promo activated automatically – MondoMobileWeb.it | Telephony | Offers

Vodafone Italy has decided to launch a caring initiative in recent days that gives away the promo Unlimited gigabytes of mobile internet to some of its already mobile and fixed network customers.

In detail, the promo allows you to have “Unlimited gigabytes”Of mobile traffic every month on the mobile SIM until your home internet offer is active.

The free promotion is aimed to some private Vodafone mobile network customers also with debit on residual credit, which in the past had associated their number with a fixed network contract (same holder).

Vodafone Italia, for the converging customers involved, has decided to activate the free promotion automatically and then subsequently send the following SMS to thank him for his loyalty. There are no additional activation costs for the customer.

Here is the text:

We want to reward your loyalty! For you who are a mobile and fixed customer with Vodafone we give you unlimited giga on your mobile SIM every month. The benefit is renewed for free every month as long as your Internet offer at home is active!

The Vodafone customer will be able to use the Giga of the promotion throughout Italy to navigate on APN mobile.vodafone.it, iphone.vodafone.it, wap.omnitel.it And web.omnitel.it. It is also possible to surf in hotspots. Before using the promotion, the customer must wait for the activation confirmation SMS.

The promotion is valid even when roaming within the rest of the countries of the European Union under the same national conditions, but with a limit regarding the use of monthly data traffic according to the regulation Roaming Like at Home.

The promotion “Unlimited Giga” it does not replace its starting offer, which will continue to maintain the same monthly price.

Remember, as already told, for the new activations from November 2021 Vodafone has introduced a new mechanism to calculate the monthly data traffic threshold considered lawful and correct for customers with offers with “Unlimited gigabytes“.

This caring initiative is reserved only for existing Vodafone private rechargeable customers who have received a specific communication from the operator. It is useless to contact Vodafone Customer Service via the 190 or the TOBi digital assistant if you have not been selected.

Vodafone Italia allows with other promotions on the market, such as those of the Family Plan range, to activate the promo Unlimited gigabytes (even in 5G) on his own SIM, if the customer decides to pay everything in a single invoice.

