Volleyball, Champions women: Conegliano, 75 victory. Monza defeated

Vakifbank Istanbul-Monza 3-1 (23-25, 25-23, 25-16, 25-21)

In the group stage of the Champions League comes the victory number 75 for the multiple champions of Conegliano, who beat the Serbs of Zok Ub with a widely reworked formation. Monza at the debut is under the illusion before giving in to the strength of Vakifbank Istanbul.Without Gennari and Mihajlovic, the two spikers who in the construction phase of the team had been thought of as owners, with Stysiak initially on the bench, Monza presents itself in Istanbul with an attitude just by hiding the role of freshman in the Champions League in the best possible way. The opponent is one of the important ones: the Vakifbank finalist of the last edition (ko 3-2 with Conegliano). Gaspari’s team plays on par for 2 sets with the Turks coached by the Italian Giovanni Guidetti before giving in to distance. In the 1st set the True Volleyball limits the power of Haak and the plays of Gabi managing to close the partial at the second set point with a winning attack from Stysiak. The Italian team also got off to a good start in the next set, reaching 18-16. In that phase some mistakes too many for Danesi and teammates and the Vakifbank returns and passes with Haak. It is the Swede who puts the sets back on par. In the 3rd set the Turks spread while in the 4th set it was Monza who wasted the opportunity to bring the match to the tie break (Lombard also ahead by 6 points). Haak mvp of the match.