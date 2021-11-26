Volleyball, Champions women: Conegliano, 75 victory. Monza defeated
The Vero Volley ahead 1-0 fails to take advantage of the opportunities in the 2nd and 4th set. The Venetians give space to turnover with the Serbs of Zok Ub. Sylla is also seen again
Vakifbank Istanbul-Monza 3-1 (23-25, 25-23, 25-16, 25-21)
–
In the group stage of the Champions League comes the victory number 75 for the multiple champions of Conegliano, who beat the Serbs of Zok Ub with a widely reworked formation. Monza at the debut is under the illusion before giving in to the strength of Vakifbank Istanbul.Without Gennari and Mihajlovic, the two spikers who in the construction phase of the team had been thought of as owners, with Stysiak initially on the bench, Monza presents itself in Istanbul with an attitude just by hiding the role of freshman in the Champions League in the best possible way. The opponent is one of the important ones: the Vakifbank finalist of the last edition (ko 3-2 with Conegliano). Gaspari’s team plays on par for 2 sets with the Turks coached by the Italian Giovanni Guidetti before giving in to distance. In the 1st set the True Volleyball limits the power of Haak and the plays of Gabi managing to close the partial at the second set point with a winning attack from Stysiak. The Italian team also got off to a good start in the next set, reaching 18-16. In that phase some mistakes too many for Danesi and teammates and the Vakifbank returns and passes with Haak. It is the Swede who puts the sets back on par. In the 3rd set the Turks spread while in the 4th set it was Monza who wasted the opportunity to bring the match to the tie break (Lombard also ahead by 6 points). Haak mvp of the match.
Conegliano-Zok Ub 3-0 (25-8, 27-25, 25-16)
–
Santarelli revolutionized the sextet and lined up Gennari, Frosini, Vuchkova, Butigan, Omoruyi, Plummer and De Gennaro. Excluding the very first exchanges, the first set is a Gialloblù domination (7-3, 20-6 partials) with Frosini and Omoruyi on the shields. The Croatian Butigan is also seen for the first time as a starter this season, putting two consecutive aces on a very weak host reception line. After the change, Sylla is also seen on the front line and the Serbs feel a reaction of pride, doing simple things. Conegliano is less precise in attacking schemes and does not go beyond 4 points of advantage. The rossoblù believe it (23-23) and cancel two set points before succumbing to Vuchkova’s block. The panthers, dominant on the block (11-0 after the first two sets), accelerate again and do not let the guests return. Frosini and Sylla drag the yellow-blue attack, De Gennaro is a bulwark in defense. There was a game until 9-5, then the hosts remain in control, without particular worries. The first points to defend the European title are in the safe. On Sunday there is Scandicci and all the owners will meet again, well rested. (Mirco Cavallin)
November 24, 2021 (change November 24, 2021 | 22:38)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED