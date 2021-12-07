Von der Leyen, with 350 million EU doses, is the first donor in the world – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – BRUSSELS, DECEMBER 06 – “The EU is the largest donor of Covid 19 vaccines in the world. So far, EU countries have donated over 350 million doses”. This was stated by the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, in a video message posted on Twitter. “Most, around 300 million doses, were shared through Covax, which is now moving them to low- and middle-income countries. In addition, EU countries have donated over 45 million doses bilaterally, for example to the Western Balkans. But it needs to be done. more “, says the European leader.



“Currently 44% of the world population has been vaccinated, and a large part of the doses used have been exported or shared by the EU – says von der Leyen -.



We will increase our efforts to support Africa, where vaccinations are lower. Our goal is to ensure that 70% of the world’s population is fully vaccinated by mid-2022. We will control this pandemic if we fight it in every corner of the world “. (ANSA).

