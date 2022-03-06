Waiting for Pierluisi’s announcement on Monday on relaxations to measures by COVID-19

Puerto Rico is waiting for the easing of the restrictive measures for the control of COVID-19, which is expected to be announced on Monday, by the Governor Peter Pierluisi. One of the most anticipated, without a doubt, is whether the governor will choose to eliminate or soften the use of masks, a measure widely recommended by the medical community to minimize the risk of contagion of this respiratory virus that is easily transmitted from person to person.

“On Monday, the governor will be announcing, with Health and the Scientific Coalition, the details,” Caridad Pierluisi anticipated today.

To questions from the press, the sister of the country’s chief executive did not specify whether the announcement that the governor will make in two days will include the elimination of face masks, a requirement that has been requested in interior spaces until now.

Last Monday, the governor anticipated that he would announce more relaxations, specifically related to the permitted capacity and requirements for vaccines and tests.

The Doctor Victor Ramoswho is part of the Scientific Coalition, commented that this advisory body to the governor issued several recommendations, regarding the vaccination mandate, the requirement for tests and vaccines in some places, as well as the use of masks and the capacity allowed in interior spaces. For example, currently the capacity allowed in restaurants is 75% of its capacity.

“People think that the cases fell in the United States and no. The transmission map is in red in Puerto Rico and some other places. Public health measures are more to protect the (hospital) system,” she maintained.

According to the Department of Health, the positivity rate for COVID-19 in Puerto Rico is 4.47%.

The Dr. Monica Feliu Mojer, a spokesperson for Ciencia Puerto Rico, warned that the use of masks is an easy measure to follow that has been proven to work to minimize the possibility of infection. Its use, highlighted the neurobiologist, should be maintained particularly in indoor and closed spaces, where there is a higher risk of contagion.

“(The mask) is freedom, it allows me to have a certain normality,” he said, warning that wearing it not only protects you from the virus, but also those around you.

Where she lives, California, there is no longer a requirement for masks, but she has continued to wear them, she said. Also, she recalled, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended the relaxation of masks in most scenarios when the community impact of the virus is low or medium.

“Especially if there are going to be no limits (of people) in closed spaces, this (the mask requirement) is a sensible measure of protection,” he said.

In addition, eliminating the requirements for vaccination or virus testing in restaurants and other interior spaces is understandable, according to Feliú Mójer, although he stressed that it is important that they continue to be required at large events.

Meanwhile, aside from Puerto Rico, Hawaii is the only state that maintains a mask requirement. Governor David Ige announced Friday that he is evaluating whether to extend the use of masks indoors after March 25.

In January, the World Health Organization called on countries not to rush into removing restrictions against COVID-19.