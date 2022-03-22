Wall Street has a new option to invest in bitcoin with Goldman Sachs

Key facts: Goldman Sachs purchased a bitcoin option that will be settled in cash.

A year ago, this investment bank entered the bitcoin futures market.

The American investment bank Goldman Sachs made the first bitcoin options transaction in the over-the-counter market, through the financial services firm Galaxy Digital. Options are used by investors as a means of hedging or to enhance their returns. On the other hand, OTC trading, known as “over the counter” or OTC for its acronym in English, typically comprises large transactions that are carried out privately.

Galaxy Digital states in a press release that this first OTC transaction demonstrates the continued adoption and maturation of cryptocurrencies by banking and, in the case of Goldman Sachs, a deepening of its strategy around this type of asset.

“We are pleased to strengthen our relationship with Goldman Sachs and hope that this transaction will open the door for other banks to consider the OTC market as an avenue for cryptocurrency trading,” said Galaxy Digital Co-Chairman and Global Markets Manager, Damian Vanderwilt.

For his part, Max Minton, Goldman Sachs Asia Pacific digital asset manager, said this first cash-settled bitcoin options transaction is an important development within the investment bank’s capabilities around cryptocurrencies, and for further development of that category of files.

In June 2021, Goldman Sachs partnered with Galaxy Digital to obtain quotes on bitcoin futures trading orders on the CME exchange, as reported by CriptoNoticias. Another important step of this American investment bank in the area of ​​cryptocurrencies was the reopening of its cryptocurrency trading desk a year ago, after having closed it in 2018, as reported in this medium.