Walter Mercado: Astrology horoscope for today, Thursday, April 14

Note to readers: Betty B. Mercado, niece and collaborator of the late astrologer Walter Mercado, continues his legacy by writing horoscopes.

Aries

(March 20 – April 18th)

You join or identify with groups or people who like to provide humanitarian aid to those in need of it. Mars gives you the strength to direct or take the lead role in these tasks. Your spiritual strength grows. Your faith in the divine will lead you to achieve the impossible. Lucky Numbers: 41, 1, 18.

Taurus

(April 19 – 19 of May)

All work together will bring you very good dividends. Friends or co-workers will be an integral part of a chain in which everyone will benefit in one way or another. Mars injects you with convincing power and there will now be many who will pay attention to you. Lucky Numbers: 50, 4, 28.

Gemini

(May 20 – 19 of June)

Work, studies, what you want to advise or teach others will be very well aspected now that Mars enters your tenth house of the Zodiac. The time has come to expand your knowledge through studies. Say yes to what life offers you and you will succeed. Lucky Numbers: 5, 22, 3.

Cancer

(June 20th – July 21)

Your desire to go out, travel, discover new worlds, new cultures, intensifies with the entry of Mars today, in your house of the Zodiac that governs them. Don’t keep leaving it for later, the time is now or at least plan ahead for what you’ve always wanted. Lucky Numbers: 46, 7, 11.

Leo

(July 22 – August 21)

Mars awakens, gives new strength to everything mysterious and hidden in your life. Passions are exalted and you will be irresistible when making love. Beware, however, of those people who appear to be what they are not and who like to talk behind the backs of others. Lucky Numbers: 12, 33, 10.

Virgo

(August 22nd – Sept 21)

Difficult or problematic relationships end and others will emerge based on honesty and trust. Mars brings out any conflict between the couple. It is time to look for solutions or to terminate what has not worked for a long time. Stay on the side of peace and avoid war. Lucky Numbers: 6, 44, 30.

Pound

(Sept. 22 – Oct 22)

Mars, in your house of health, saturates you with strength to overcome any problem that may be affecting you. Now you find the appropriate remedy that, together with your wishes for recovery, will achieve miracles. You will not let yourself be defeated and you will get ahead in everything. Lucky Numbers: 25, 31, 18.

Scorpion

(Oct 23 – Nov 20)

Mars magnetizes with its great power your house of fun, children and joy. Take advantage of this weekend to share with family and friends. Be the one to organize that party or social gathering between your loved ones. Your creativity will be at its highest and everyone will have a great time. Lucky Numbers: 8, 17, 9.

Sagittarius

(Nov 21 – Dec 20)

Mars shakes up any existing situation in the sphere of your home or family. This could become somewhat difficult as it depends on how you react to problems. Always stay on the side of peace and dialogue. Avoid confrontations. Better let the waters settle down and then talk. Lucky numbers: 1, 26, 13.

Capricorn

(Dec 21 – Jan 18)

As the Zodiac teacher that you are, your mission in life is to teach, communicate, sharing your knowledge to everyone. Now Mars injects strength into your word and it will be very difficult for others to ignore what you have to say or give your opinion. You will be the one to turn on the light in the minds of many. Lucky Numbers: 32, 14, 29.

Aquarium

(Jan 19 – Feb 17)

Mars, in your house that rules monetary values, leads you to be a good use of your money now. You will think very well about how and what to spend. You will not get carried away by frivolities and will be more practical in everything you acquire. You will seek to be paid well for your professional services. Lucky Numbers: 28, 19, 40.

Pisces

(Feb 18 – 19 of March)

Mars enters your sign today, injecting strength and determination into everything where you have your attention focused. There will be no impossible for you since you will not take no for an answer. You come to yourself now and your quiet and naive personality will be more direct, open and aggressive. Lucky Numbers: 7, 59, 3.