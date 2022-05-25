Walter Mercado: Astrology horoscopes for today, Wednesday, May 25

Note to readers: Betty B. Mercado, niece and collaborator of the late astrologer Walter Mercado, continues his legacy by writing horoscopes.

Aries

(March 20 – April 18th)

Don’t put everything you value in one place. Protect your interests by being cautious and patient. Find out well before launching into important decisions. A business could open the doors of prosperity for you, as well as create changes in the way you live. Lucky numbers: 43, 4, 11.

Taurus

(April 19 – 19 of May)

Take advantage of the astral energy to carry out changes in your personal habits that in some way affect your health. Start by changing somewhat rigid attitudes. Look for new ways to relate to both your friends and your loved ones. Lucky numbers: 6, 10, 8.

Gemini

(May 20 – 19 of June)

You are going through a stage of great and significant changes. It is time to change old beliefs and experiment with what is new in life. The interest and effort you put into what you start will be the key to your success. You have people by your side who can help you. Lucky numbers: 9, 32, 5.

Cancer

(June 20th – July 21)

It is time to invest, negotiate and increase your economic income, however, do not exceed your expenses since you could easily fall into exaggeration when buying things you do not need. Your good taste is at its best. Use this to your advantage and go after discount purchases. Lucky numbers: 19, 4, 6.

Leo

(July 22 – August 21)

You will now seek greater stability in your personal and professional relationships. You will no longer be that person that others took advantage of for their infinite kindness. You project your character, your power and your strength, both externally and internally, like never before. Respect the opinion of others. Lucky numbers: 6, 21, 8.

Virgo

(August 22nd – Sept 21)

You have left behind many of your fears and insecurities and now you enjoy your relationships more. If you are married, your marriage undergoes much-needed and favorable adjustments, but you will see this in the long run. If you are single you will now find many opportunities to find someone special. Lucky numbers: 39, 12, 17.

Pound

(Sept. 22 – Oct 22)

You take control of your personal affairs, which will lead you to make plans to your liking, without anyone intervening in what has already been decided by you. You will not be influenced by negative and envious people, since you know exactly what you want and where to go for success. Lucky numbers: 29, 5, 7.

Scorpion

(Oct 23 – Nov 20)

You are in a period of recovery in relation to your work and to achieve economic stability. Now you can sit back and wait for opportunities to knock on your door. It is necessary to make wise decisions based on what truly makes you happy. Lucky numbers: 27, 3, 11.

Sagittarius

(Nov 21 – Dec 20)

You like to flutter about your love world and this could now cause you serious problems. If you already have a partner, focus on caring for, nurturing and showing affection to it. Do not look for unnecessary problems paying attention to who does not respect your intimate world. Lucky numbers: 23, 6, 40.

Capricorn

(Dec 21 – Jan 18)

Your relationships are strengthened. You will want to form a home or establish some kind of more serious agreement with your partner. You will clearly know what you want for yourself and your partner and you will have the gift of persuasion to the point of getting your way. Someone gives you something that will be a representation of their love. Lucky numbers: 18, 6, 15.

Aquarium

(Jan 19 – Feb 17)

You will be in those of wanting to do everything big. Your social world is activated and you will be the volunteer to organize events. Your great creativity and inventive power will lead you to create wonders that will impress many. You will also like to venture into the culinary arts. Lucky Numbers: 1, 11, 3.

Pisces

(Feb 18 – 19 of March)

Your good deeds are bearing fruit. Expect good results because, by helping others, you help yourself too. If you have a partner, this is an excellent time to seriously think about formalizing that relationship. Everything will fall into place and you will be able to shape your dreams or aspirations. Lucky numbers: 13, 6, 50.