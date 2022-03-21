Walter Mercado: Horoscope for today, Monday, March 21

Note to readers: Betty B. Mercado, niece and collaborator of the late astrologer Walter Mercado, continues his legacy by writing horoscopes.

Aries

(March 20 – April 18th)

Keeping your ideas very clear will place you in the place of success since any misunderstanding could ruin a very personal situation, either in your work or in your love life. Review any legal document and you will find valuable information that will help you put your affairs in order. Lucky numbers: 39, 18, 45.

Taurus

(April 19 – 19 of May)

Rest, Taurus, take a short vacation from everything and everyone. Make time your best ally. Do not go around telling your intimate affairs to anyone. What you want so much will require a lot of patience on your part. In matters of love all efforts will be useless today. Lucky numbers: 18, 1, 4.

Gemini

(May 20 – 19 of June)

Your determination to achieve your goals is accentuated. You will not mind the adjustments you have to make in your daily life in order to get your way, and place yourself where you have always wanted to be. The passion you put into what you want is and will always be your success card. Lucky numbers: 50, 1, 7.

Cancer

(June 20th – July 21)

The planetary energy prompting you to take an inventory of your life. It is imperative that you put your ideas in order and clarify your goals or expectations both in your work and in your love life. Any exchange of words with those who work alongside you will be productive. Lucky numbers: 31, 50, 27.

Leo

(July 22 – August 21)

Finances are shaky and you have to be careful when investing your money. Working together will give you the opportunity to demonstrate your talents. Keep your priorities clear, but always keep a margin, in case you have to make adjustments for what comes up. Lucky numbers: 17, 25, 2.

Virgo

(August 22nd – Sept 21)

Unexpected events will fill you with courage to undertake new and exciting projects that will leave you with good economic income. This is your time to distract yourself and enjoy the good company of your friends. The artistic, the social, the creative will bring you a lot of personal satisfaction. Lucky numbers: 8, 15, 13.

Libra

(Sept. 22 – Oct 22)

It will be up to you to put more action into your life so that you break the routine and can enjoy your free time, exploring, doing something satisfying and different from what you have done so far. Activate your creativity and launch yourself into new adventures both professionally and personally. Lucky numbers: 7, 42, 11.

Scorpion

(Oct 23 – Nov 20)

A problem in your life is repeated so that you pay more attention to it and today is the best time to do it. Keep your priorities clear. Don’t change to please others. There is someone in your life with a somewhat defiant attitude. It is time for you to get away from that person. Lucky numbers: 6, 47, 20.

Sagittarius

(Nov 21 – Dec 20)

Patience becomes a very valuable thing for you. Delays and interruptions combine to complicate things a little more today, especially in your work or profession. Put aside those things or people that no longer make up anything in your life. Live the present moment. Lucky numbers: 14, 33, 9.

Capricorn

(Dec 21 – Jan 18)

Listen to your heart, but don’t ignore reality. Sometimes things do not go as expected, but you can be sure that what is happening in your life now has its reason for being, and in some way it will work in your favor. Clarify your goals and set goals that you are capable of meeting. Lucky numbers: 44, 32, 1.

Aquarium

(Jan 19 – Feb 17)

You are in a period of repairing things in your life, and not only the material ones but also those of the heart. Do not let everything come to you to start looking for a solution, the time is now. Whatever a problem means to you, give it priority and find a solution. Lucky numbers: 49, 3, 26.

Pisces

(Feb 18 – 19 of March)

Finish every unfinished project. Do not leave anything half done or you will incur higher expenses in the long run. Check all documents carefully. Pay special attention to your finances and take the opportunity to update your files, examine your budget and see how you can save. Lucky numbers: 36, 44, 26.