Walter Mercado: Horoscope for today, Sunday, April 3

Note to readers: Dannette Benet Mercado, niece and collaborator of the late astrologer Walter Mercado, continues his legacy by writing horoscopes.

Aries

(March 20 – April 18th)

Your words will have a lot of strength and power. What you say will come to pass. You will be a messenger of peace and hope. No scolding or lecturing. Your wisdom will guide you to say and do what is necessary. Your intimate, love and social life is highlighted. Your affirmation today: “Nothing will ever be the same. Now it will be better.” Lucky numbers: 4, 7, 16.

Taurus

(April 19 – 19 of May)

“Home Sweet Home”. Your house becomes a center for meetings, parties and lots of action. Visits and calls will not be lacking. Everything you propose you achieve. You have the green light to try alternatives, look for options to put peace in your home, unite the family more and encourage more love than discord. Your statement today: “I want to be happy.” Lucky numbers: 36, 28, 21.

Gemini

(May 20 – 19 of June)

The intrigues, deceptions and bad company are over. Nothing and no one can affect you. You defeat any enemy. The truth comes to light. Money and total stability return to your life. You fully trust those who have shown you their loyalty and love. Your affirmation today: “I live in the now, the present, leaving my past behind”. Lucky numbers: 3, 10, 15.

Cancer

(June 20th – July 21)

Much joy and fun for you. Your physical beauty and personal charm melt many hearts. You are very communicative, attentive and active in everything. Children will give you great surprises. Ideal time to take risks. Your statement today: “I am free to choose what is best for me.” Lucky numbers: 8, 44, 27.

Leo

(July 22 – August 21)

So many emotional blows have made you mature and grow spiritually. You learned that hiding the truth or living on appearances doesn’t work. Now you let see your inner beauty. Your special talents and gifts come to light. Your intimate life will gain more strength. Your affirmation today: “I appreciate every blessing that comes to me.” Lucky numbers: 27, 40, 51.

Virgo

(August 22nd – Sept 21)

You will talk openly with your partner to bring order and stability to the relationship. You will demand how you want to be treated. Business relationships will also be affected very positively. Ideal time to sign documents, draft contracts or invest capital in real estate. Your statement today: “Nothing is permanent. Changes are good”. Lucky numbers: 33, 44, 15.

Libra

(Sept. 22 – Oct 22)

Many gain excessive weight and then find it difficult to lose it. You need to recover your health and your self-esteem. Discipline your mind and force yourself to practice the exercise that best suits your needs and try an easy-to-follow diet. Your affirmation today: “Everything is possible and I make everything possible”. Lucky numbers: 7, 30, 44.

Scorpion

(Oct 23 – Nov 20)

Invitations, dinners or meetings will not be lacking. You enjoy long talks with your friends. You will integrate very easily into any new group. Love will be stable, as will your finances. It is a good time to modernize and buy more fashionable clothes. Your statement today: “My life is heading towards a better future.” Lucky numbers: 30, 4, 51.

Sagittarius

(Nov 21 – Dec 20)

You feel more comfortable and safe in your work area. Gossip and misunderstood comments will be a thing of the past. You have the power of the word. You will convince everyone with your new ideas and projects. Your statement today: “I have peace, love, health, prosperity and I live in total abundance.” Lucky numbers: 7, 48, 32.

Capricorn

(Dec 21 – Jan 18)

Everything that cultivates you intellectually will attract your attention. You thirst to explore the unexplored in your entire existence. You live the present with a lot of emotion, energy and love. Moderate your spending and insure your items from those not very trustworthy people. Your statement today: “I can achieve anything I set my mind to.” Lucky numbers: 4, 26, 16.

Aquarium

(Jan 19 – Feb 17)

It is time to learn and improve yourself professionally. Study or catch up on what you like to do so much or that gives you money. Nothing to waste time. A minute misused and you lose, a minute you stop making money. Your affirmation today: “I always expect the best and in abundance.” Lucky numbers: 39. 5, 37.

Pisces

(Feb 18 – 19 of March)

The paths are opened so that your economic situation improves remarkably. Your imagination has no limits, but you have to make things clear and carry them out. Your word is “action”. Your self-esteem will be high and your self-confidence will be your magnet to attract good luck. Your statement today: “I always deserve the best.” Lucky numbers: 55, 26, 11.