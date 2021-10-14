Wanchain adds Polkadot to its blockchain list

In the latest expansion of the list of supported networks, Wanchain has integrated its non-custodial cross-chain infrastructure with the heterogeneous multi-chain network sharded Polkadot.

Wanchain is among various blockchain projects that are trying to remove the barrier between blockchains by allowing users to transfer and use resources across multiple blockchains.

Other blockchains that Wachanin has integrated into its infrastructure

In addition to integrating Polkadot into its infrastructure, Wanchain has also created several direct bridges linking Polkadot to other blockchains such as Moonriver, Ethereum and Avalanche.

Polkadot is a sharded heterogeneous multi-chain blockchain network. It allows the interaction of external nets and customized chain guards.

By integrating Polkadot with various blockchains, Wanchain provides developers on those integrated blockchains the ability to build decentralized applications (dApps) using DOT, which is Polkadot’s native token.

In a comment, Wanchain Vice President of Business Development and Operations Li Ni said:

“We strongly believe that blockchain technology will only achieve traditional adoption once resources, data, commands and users are no longer isolated on a single chain or bound by a single standard. Last month, Wanchain implemented cross-chain bridges connecting Moonriver and Avalanche to the larger cross-chain DeFi industry. Now, Wanchain is connecting Polkadot to the rest of the blockchain world. “

A few months ago, Wanchain also partnered with Moonbeam, an Ethereum-compatible smart contract protocol based on Polkadot. The partnership was aimed at developing a multi-chain solution to improve the DeFi ecosystem of Kusama, the Canarian network of Polkadot.

Creating an interoperable crypto future

Wanchain’s main goal is to become the world’s most advanced cross-chain solution by building a highly decentralized and interoperable future.

Therefore, the integration with Polkadot, which is currently one of the hottest blockchains, is a milestone for Wanchain.

Wanchain believes that, following the rapid development that the blockchain industry is witnessing, the next phase will be about the cross-chain interoperability of data, smart contracts and assets.