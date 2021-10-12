Wanchain brings EVM smart contracts to Polkadot

Wanchain, one of the leading decentralized blockchain interoperability solutions globally, has announced the integration of its infrastructure with Polkadot (DOT / USD), a heterogeneous, sharded and multichain architecture created by the co-founder of Ethereum (ETH / USD) , Gavin Wood. Polkadot is one of the most popular blockchain projects in the world and the 10th cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

Developers on Avalanche (AVAX / USD), Ethereum, Moonriver, and of course Wanchain can use Wanchain’s solution to integrate DOT into their applications.

Non-custodial and decentralized infrastructure as a first-rate solution

Are you looking for timely news, tips and market analysis? Sign up for the Invezz newsletter today.

Wanchain’s decentralized, non-custodial crosschain infrastructure is unique. The integration connects DOT to the wider DeFi crosschain space.

Developers on the Avalanche, Ethereum, Moonriver, and Wanchain blockchain networks can build decentralized blockchain apps using DOT, Polkadot’s native token, because direct bridges have already been implemented linking Polkadot to these networks. Put simply, you can now trade DOT across chains and use it with EVM-compatible smart contracts.

Li Ni, VP of Business Development and Operations at Wanchain, commented:

We strongly believe that blockchain technology will only achieve traditional adoption once assets, data, commands and users are no longer isolated on a single chain or bound by a single standard. Last month, Wanchain implemented crosschain bridges connecting Moonriver and Avalanche to the largest crosschain DeFi industry. Now, Wanchain is connecting Polkadot to the rest of the blockchain world.

Next phase of innovation to include the interoperability of crosschain assets

The interoperability of crosschain assets will characterize the next phase of blockchain innovation. This will include crosschain data interoperability and smart contract calls. Following the integration with Polkadot, Wanchain’s position as the world’s most advanced crosschain solution is consolidated. The partnership is also a milestone in the quest to create an interoperable multichain future.

Promote blockchain adoption through interoperability

Wanchain is developing fully decentralized bridges linking the world’s many blockchain networks to fulfill its mission of driving blockchain adoption through interoperability. Developers are now able to power the future of the DeFi space by building fully decentralized crosschain applications, which this crosschain infrastructure has enabled them to do.