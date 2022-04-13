Entertainment

Want to change hair color? Here are the 8 trends to adopt this spring

Whether you’re already a brunette or thinking of trying, stock up on conditioning treatments to give your hair a high shine finish.

The ash blonde

Those who don’t dive straight into warm copper should consider the ash blonde trend instead. “It’s the trend right now here in New York,” says the colorist Gina Gilbert. “We incorporate several golden tones to create dimension and contrast. »

The power color

According to the colorist Josh Woodthe power color is not synonymous with a specific shade, but rather with the technique used to apply it. “There’s a return to bold, primary colors and strong demarcations,” he says. “They can be done with a semi-permanent gloss to intensify the starting color.”

The blond seventies

@hoskelsa

For all the colorists interviewed by Vogue, blonde is back, more than ever – good news for fans of the surfer look. One of the coolest ways to wear blonde is arguably the 70s style. “It’s a layered blonde, as seen on hairstyle icons like Farrah Fawcett and Goldie Hawn “, Explain Adam Reed. Think tone-on-tone blonde layers with an ombre root, and you’re on your way. »

The desire for the sun, according to Alex Brownsellfounder and creative director of Bleach London, is one of the reasons for the return of blond hair, in particular because Gigi Hadid, Stella Maxwell and FKA Twigs have all recently adopted it. “Everyone who went black during and after lockdown wants to have fun over the summer,” she says. John Clark admits that her preference is for the “Hollywood sun-kissed blond”, because it combines champagne and platinum tones – Eiza González and Jodie Comer are good examples. It’s a blonde who shouldn’t seem too overdone.

The hazelnut chestnut

@pernilleteisbaek

