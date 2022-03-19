War in Ukraine, Moscow against Italy: “Do not forget the aid against Covid, there will be consequences with those who support anti-Russia sanctions”

FLY. Italy received “significant assistance” from Russia during the Covid-19 pandemic, also at “a request sent by the Defense Minister, Lorenzo Guerini, who is now one of the main” hawks “and inspirers of the anti-Russian campaign in the Italian government “. To threaten our country, the director of the European department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Alexei Paramonov, uses a subject already the subject of a Russian propaganda action and an intelligence operation that The print revealed in full pandemic, with consequent threats to the newspaper: aid against the virus. And launching the not too veiled accusation of treason, he now raises the tone: “There will be consequences if the sanctions against Russia are tightened”. In an exclusive interview with the Russian agency Ria Novostiaddressing Italy and Europe, he says: “We would not want the logic of the statements of the French Minister of Economy Bruno Le Maire, who declared” total financial and economic war “on Russia, to find followers in Italy and cause a series of corresponding irreversible consequences “.

Ukraine-Russia war, Zelensky to Putin: “It’s time for peace talks”. Moscow used Kinzkhal hypersonic missiles. Fifth Russian general killed UPDATES FROM FRANCESCA MANNOCCHI, FRANCESCO SEMPRINI AND NICCOLÒ ZANCAN. DIRECTLY BY MARCO ACCOSSATO, MARINA PALUMBO

March 18, 2022





Moscow soldiers quartered in the Italian army’s guesthouse, fears of a Russian “occupation” in Italy Jacopo Iacoboni

March 25, 2020





“It is depressing – insists Paramonov – that now, against the backdrop of anti-Russian hysteria, the Italian authorities have overnight forgotten everything, the existing bilateral treaties and agreements, the special nature of our ties,” and joined the frenetic russophobic campaign ”. We hope – he continues – that Rome, as well as the other European capitals, will come to their senses and remember the deep interests of their peoples “and that” the fight against all Russians, bordering on absolute racism, will give way to sober and balanced aimed at finding ways to ensure the security and prosperity of the entire European continent, and not just a part of it ”.

Coronavirus, the Conte-Putin phone call agitates the government: “More than aid, Russian soldiers arrive in Italy” JACOPO IACOBONI

24 March 2020





Regarding the supply of gas to Italy, the director stressed that “Russian energy companies have always fully fulfilled their obligations and continue to do so now”. Given Rome’s significant dependence on Russian hydrocarbons, which reaches 40-45%, “the abandonment of reliable energy transport mechanisms that have developed over many decades would have extremely negative consequences for the Italian economy and for all Italians, ”observed Paramanov.