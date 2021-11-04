Warhammer 3, trailer with release date, will be on Xbox Game Pass at launch – Nerd4.life

Sega has announced the release date of Total War: Warhammer 3. Creative Assembly’s new strategy game will be available starting in February 17, 2022. Not only that: it will be available from launch on Xbox Game Pass for PC. For the occasion, a new trailer has been released announcing the “Ogre Kingdoms” content as an early purchase bonus.

The trailer shows a macabre banquet of orcs, based on human flesh or bones, all accompanied by a “nice” song, always sung by the orcs. The Ogre Kingdoms race pack will be the early purchase bonus. Anyone who pre-orders Total War: Warhammer 3, or who purchases it within the first week of launch, will get this additional content for free.

“In this pack, the Ogre Kingdoms and their two legendary Lords, Greasus Goldtooth and Skrag the Slayer, will be able to unleash the main campaign that will allow players to lead an army of colossal warriors and primeval monsters in search of gold, loot and meat for their insatiable stomachs.

In battle, these brutes specialize in bombarding enemies with long-range firepower, and then lash out on the now dismembered ranks with the devastating charge of their monstrous cavalry. In the campaign they embark on bloody wars starting from their nomadic camps in the Monti del Lamento, always eager to accept advantageous contracts and add prestigious names to their titles.“reads Sega’s official press release.

Here are the statements of Rob Bartholomew of Creative Assembly regarding the entry of Total War: Warhammer 3 on Xbox Game Pass for PC since launch.

“It’s great to finally be able to announce a release date for our epic third installment, “said Rob Bartholomew, CPO.” And by partnering with Xbox Game Pass, we can bring the Ruinous Powers of Chaos to as many players as possible. May all be its servants, welcomed in its glorious embrace. “