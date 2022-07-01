Warner officially defends JK Rowling

A few days ago, an “incident” occurred during an interview with the actor Tom Felton implied that the collaboration between the Warner and the author of Harry Potter, JK Rowlingwas officially over due to the numerous accusations of fatphobia and especially of transphobia regarding the latter. But a few hours ago, the famous production company denied his words through a official statement.

JK Rowling, from success to critics

Since the publication of the first volume of the saga in 1997, Harry Potter has become one of the most cult franchises in pop culture, both in novels and films. Its author, JK Rowling, has become a real star in the eyes of millions of people around the world, far from being tainted by the relative success of the first three cinematographic parts of Fantastic Animals.

On the other hand, it is his public positions, especially on Twitter, that have earned him and still earn him much criticism today, the author being accused of discrimination and more particularly of transphobia. If she unfortunately suffers from harassment (hate message, death threats…), her professional career has not been extremely affected. However, at the beginning of the week, an interview with actor Tom Felton (Dragon Malfoy in Harry Potter) during a press event sowed doubt.

@skynews The moment Sky’s Claire Gregory was blocked from asking #HarryPotter #actor #TomFelton a question about #JKRowling #skynews original sound – Sky News

He was indeed asked a question by the media sky news on his feelings about the (relative) withdrawal of JK Rowling because of his ideas. But before he could even begin to answer, an off-camera person asked to move on to the next question, later explaining that the author had “nothing more to do” with Warner (more details here). “False!” she replies. in a statement sent to Variety.

JK Rowling and Warner Bros., a collaboration that is not about to end

It is through an official press release that Warner has decided to speak out in defense of JK Rowling. While that doesn’t mean she agrees with her attributed ideas, the message is clear: rumors that the fruitful collaboration between the production company and the author ofHarry Potter and Fantastic Beasts are totally unfounded, and this partnership should continue for many years!

Warner Bros. has enjoyed a creative, productive and fulfilling partnership with JK Rowling for the past twenty years. She is one of the most accomplished storytellers, and we’re proud to be the studio that brings its visions, characters and stories to life now, and for decades to come. On Monday, a statement from a third-party media agency went against that view. The statement was totally false, and Warner Bros. Studio Tour London regrets this incident during the press event that day. press release Warner Bros.

If many Internet users complained just yesterday that actress Emma Watson totally drops the author of the saga Harry Potter, so they will appreciate knowing that the collaboration between JK Rowling and Warner is not about to end. In the coming years, these will therefore be at least the last two parts of the Fantastic Beasts which should see the light of day.