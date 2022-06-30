Warner reaffirms its support for JK Rowling and criticizes the media for censoring questions about her

JK Rowling is one of the most controversial figures in recent years, but she is also one of the most important in the history of literature and, specifically, of the fantasy genre. The author found incredible fame with the Harry Potter novels, while the Warner adaptations, starring Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, helped establish her as a major creator for the movies. For a long time, her name was associated with the feminist movement, but her transphobic comments have alienated thousands of her fans. Although many expect the producer to take action on the matter, it seems that Warner will continue to defend the writer from these attacks.

The author has spoken on many occasions about the difficult times she had to live as a single mother who had no money or many resources to survive. Harry Potter was not only a dream come true, it was also a kind of miracle that allowed him to find a voice at a time when women writers did not yet have such a strong one. Rowling openly supports various feminist movements and is recognized for being a billionaire who has given a large part of her fortune in donations of all kinds, from support for children to the recent refugee crisis due to the war between Ukraine and Russia.

The point is that the writer is also quite transphobic. For several years now, she has posted on her official Twitter account her opinion on trans women and the dangers they supposedly pose to “normal” women. His position is not unlike that of many other conservatives who remain in the dark, but it caused a lot of impact because it deeply disappointed its fans, especially those in the LGBTQ+ community who once found in the world of Harry Potter a refuge to overcome their fears and accept yourself as you are.

No matter how much she has been tried to understand and even teach, Rowling sticks with her comments, which lately are perceived as even more aggressive and square. Disappointment gave way to anger and thousands of fans have called for the writer to no longer be made easy to get involved in adaptations of her work. This, as always happens, generates a debate about whether or not we should separate the work of the artist. After all, if Harry Potter emotionally impacted millions of children, why should we now burn the books or ban them from a new generation?

The answer is never simple, but one thing is certain, and that is that Warner will continue to support one of its most important creators. Although the cast has spoken out many times against Rowling’s comments, and her absence from Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts- 77% was very evident, it seems that the executives have their intentions very clear and seem to consider that an unfair extreme is being reached in the treatment they give the writer. A few days ago, Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy, attended an event on the Harry Potter London tour and there SkyNews He asked the actor if it was strange that Rowling was no longer so involved in these events, but before he could react, a member of the public relations team intervened and asked them to move on to another question. SkyNews asked for explanations and in an email they replied that JK Rowling was not connected in any way Tom Felton or Warner Bros. for what they considered the question very irrelevant.

Warner Bros. is now responding to this and reaffirming their alliance with Rowling. The company spoke via Variety:

Warner Bros. has enjoyed a creative, productive and highly successful partnership with JK Rowling for the past 20 years. She is one of the world’s most successful storytellers, and we are proud to be the studio that will bring her vision, characters and stories to life now and for decades to come. On Monday, an outside media agency issued a statement that seemed to counter this view. The statement was dead wrong, and Warner Bros. Studio Tour London regrets that it happened as part of a media event that day.

Whether it’s because Warner intends to defend Rowling for her work as an artist or because they just want to take care of the rights to adaptations that generate billions a year, the company made it clear that their alliance remains strong. In recent months, there has been a lot of talk about certain Warner decisions, especially with names like Johnny Depp, Amber Heard and, recently, Ezra Miller, for whom they have not yet released statements that leave fans calmer and the response of the company will surely generate many waves in social networks.

