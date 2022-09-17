Warning issued for storm Fiona in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands

Follow Fiona’s progress across the Atlantic 0:44

(CNN) — The center of Tropical Storm Fiona is approaching the Guadeloupe Islands and tropical storm conditions (winds of 62 km/h or higher), heavy rain and strong waves are expected in the Leeward Islands by this Friday night, the Center said. National Hurricane (NHC).



Packing 50 mph (80 km/h) winds with even higher gusts, the storm was just 75 miles (120 km) east of Guadeloupe as of late Friday morning.

Tropical storm conditions, which extend 140 miles from the center of the storm, have prompted several governments in the region to issue tropical storm warnings and watches.

The British Virgin Islands, the US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, including Vieques and Culebra, have issued tropical storm warnings according to the National Hurricane Center.

The advisories also cover Antigua, Barbuda, Saint Kitts, Nevis, Montserrat, Anguilla, Saba, Saint Eustatius, Saint Martin, Guadeloupe and Saint Barthélemy.

A tropical storm warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere in the warning area within 36 hours.

“Tropical storm conditions are expected across portions of the Leeward Islands within the warning area beginning this afternoon and will spread west into the US Virgin Islands on Saturday and across Puerto Rico late Saturday. and Saturday night,” the NHC wrote.

Dominica, the south coast of the Dominican Republic from Cabo Engano west to Barahona, and the north coast of the Dominican Republic from Cabo Engano west to Cabo Francés Viejo have an active tropical storm warning.

A watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible in the next 48 hours.

“The center of Fiona is expected to move across the Leeward Islands tonight and early Saturday, and to move near or just south of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico late Saturday into Sunday,” he wrote. hurricane center.

The storm’s strength could fluctuate over the weekend, but it is not forecast to strengthen significantly until the middle of next week.

Possible impacts

Flash floods and landslides are a big concern.

The main impact of Fiona will be heavy rains from the Leeward Islands to Puerto Rico.

According to the center, flash floods in urban areas and landslides in higher ground are possible due to rainfall ranging from 127 to 254mm, with isolated amounts exceeding 400mm.

“Significant flooding is possible in eastern areas of Puerto Rico,” the hurricane center warns.

Below is a breakdown of the amount of rain expected at each location according to the NHC.

Leeward and North Windward Islands: 76 to 152mm

76 to 152mm British and US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico: 100 to 152mm with local maximum totals of 254mm.

100 to 152mm with local maximum totals of 254mm. East of the Dominican Republic: 152 to 252mm with maximum totals of 400mm possible

152 to 252mm with maximum totals of 400mm possible Turks and Caicos Islands: 101 to 203mm

The system is forecast to be near Hispaniola early next week, where a warning may be required later this Friday, the NHC said.

Fiona is forecast to reach hurricane status by midweek north of the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Beyond that period, forecast models place it east of the Bahamas for several days. However, there is no agreement on where it will go. Fiona is definitely a storm to watch out for, especially if you live on the East Coast of the United States.