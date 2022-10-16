warnings about a fashion that can cause eating disorders – La Radio 102.9

Sharing is showing interest!

Intermittent fasting, a trend-setting practice as a new eating habit for weight loss or maintenance, is discouraged by nutrition specialists, who consider that it can trigger eating disorders and not being healthy, ahead of World Food Day, which is commemorated every October 16.

Among the diets to lose weight, intermittent fasting appears on the lips of celebrities from Argentina, such as Graciela Alfano and Mariano Martinezand even Hollywood stars like Jennifer Anistonwho declared themselves adherents to this custom in their daily lives.

Laura Malvina, 63, lives in the San Martín district of Buenos Aires and has been intermittent fasting for three months, six days a week.

“I met him looking for a diet that suits me. I always did diets and had problems with being overweight, I heard about this and looked for it on the Internet,” Laura told Télam, who carries out this practice “intuitively” and watching videos on YouTube, without the accompaniment of a nutritionist.

His routine includes going 20 hours without eating, has a four-hour “window” for breakfast and lunch, and then only drinks liquids such as teas and juicesbut for some “special event” such as a birthday “he leaves her”, as detailed.

«I don’t miss my previous way of eating. Not only do I see results in my weight, but I notice a nice feeling in my body, like I connected with spirituality. In religions there is a lot of talk about fasting and now I understand why », said the woman who claims to have managed to lose weight slowly and steadily.

“There is no scientific evidence that people who do it have significantly greater weight loss than with any traditional hypocaloric eating plan.”

warnings

But in front of the people who defend intermittent fasting to lose weight, the nutritionists who advise against the practice and the World Health Organization (WHO), which does not include it among its recommendations to prevent obesity and other chronic diseases.

“Intermittent fasting is a modality of food and food restriction. There are fasts of 12 hours, 16 and even 24. Also with alternate days of fasting and eating on demand,” Silvina Tasat, a graduate in nutrition and head member of the Food, Nutrition and Health Forum (Fanus), explained to Télam.

The specialist recalled that fasts have existed “since time immemorial, they have to do with spirituality and religion,” but said: “They have nothing to do with weight loss.”

In addition, he specified that fasting for 24 hours “is not easy to sustain” because food is the “fuel” of our body.

“There is no scientific evidence that people who do it have a significant weight loss greater than with any traditional hypocaloric eating plan and the particular experiences cannot be extrapolated to the general population” Silvina Tasat, graduate in nutrition

“We physiologically fast every night when sleeping,” Tasat said about the hours in which the body processes what is ingested during the day, and stressed that for this reason “breakfast is to break fasting.”

The problem with this type of diet is that if there is an eating disorder, it can “exacerbate” it and become “a dangerous practice” that does not create healthy eating habits.

For Tasat, “there is no scientific evidence that people who do it have a significant weight loss greater than with any traditional hypocaloric eating plan and particular experiences cannot be extrapolated to the general population.”

According to data from the Association for the Fight against Bulimia and Anorexia (Aluba), almost 15% of the Argentine population has an eating disorder.

In the same line, Analía Yamaguchi, clinical doctor specialist in nutrition and secretary of the Argentine Society of Nutrition (SAN), detailed that “these fad diets to lose weight can exacerbate eating disorders such as bulimia and anorexia, or lead to binge eating.”

“These are diets that are not sustained over time and patients do not lose more weight than with a diet where you teach the person to have a healthy diet,” he told Télam and stressed that every eating plan must respect four laws: quantity, quality, harmony and adequacy.

On the other hand, Yamaguchi indicated that diets such as intermittent fasting lead the person to become malnourished and when they lose many kilos “at once” they not only lose fat but also musclewhich causes the body to remove proteins from the digestive tract or bone, generating osteoporosis.

A trend among those over 30

Maximiliano Costa, 35, lives in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Palermo, and has been intermittent fasting for 6 months at the suggestion of a friend who, according to what he told Télam, “knew a lot, and had a sister who was a personal trainer who ran.”

He started by doing 12 hours of fasting and then went on to 16. «I took it as a habit and I do it constantly. I have dinner at 9:00 p.m. and the next day lunch at 1:00 p.m.he said, while the rest of the hours he drinks mate, coffee or tea.

Regarding the motivation to start this practice, he argued that it was “to improve health and not overload the digestive system.”

“I feel physically better, I control my weight more. I lower my food cravings and eat well but fewer times a day than is customary,” she described. “If you break your fast with a croissant, it is not positive,” she added, explaining that in such cases it is better to resort to healthy foods.

Costa admits not having consulted with a specialist before starting this practice, which he evaluated as a fashion of people who are over 30 years old.

“It’s not starving, if you don’t give more, you eat, but I arrive at 4:00 pm normally, I didn’t arrive hungry,” he insisted.

As for the followers of this type of diet that are known as “detox” because they seek a cleansing or purification of the body, Yamaguchi reinforced the idea that “the body does not need to be cleaned”.

«Influencers and celebrities are not doctors or nutritionists, that’s why they say purify or cleanse the body, but that doesn’t exist. To detox you have to be intoxicated », he said.

In this way, he aimed not to demonize food.

«It is not bad that a person wants to eat an ice cream or a croissant, it is bad that they want to do it every day. As well as eating lettuce and tomato every day, because there you will also lack nutrients », he concluded.

The October 16 marks World Food Day 2022to make people aware of the world’s food problems.

