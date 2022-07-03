Warnings and warnings of floods extended before the passage of a tropical wave

The National Weather Service (SNM) in San Juan reported this morning that gust winds of 40 miles per hour (mph) or more have been recorded in various parts of the eastern half of the island, as a result of strong thunderstorms that are producing a tropical wave that is passing by the local region.

The meteorological agency even recorded a 50 mph wind gust in Yabucoa at 11:51 a.m. and another 47 mph wind gust in the island municipality of Culebra at around 8:39 a.m. The thunderstorms could be accompanied by thunderstorms and rain. intense.

These are the current flood watches and warnings:

– Ceiba, Fajardo, Luquillo and Río Grande under flash flood warning until 8:45 p.m.

– Humacao, Juncos, Las Piedras and Naguabo under flash flood warning until 8:00 pm

– Canovanas, Carolina and Loíza under warning of urban flooding and small streams until 8:45 p.m.

– Aguas Buenas, Caguas, Cayey Gurabo, Cidra and San Lorenzo under warning of urban and small stream flooding until 7:45 p.m.

– Arroyo, Guayama, Maunabo, Patillas, Salinas and Yabucoa under urban flood warning until 8:00 p.m.

Doppler radar estimates that one to two inches of rain had accumulated over the area by 11:00 am and more rain is expected for the rest of the day. Some areas in the vicinity between Humacao and Naguabo have already accumulated about three inches of water, according to radar.

The meteorologist Emmanuel Rodriguezwho works at the SNM, stated earlier that the The eastern area of ​​the island, which includes the metropolitan area, will be the most likely to receive the most rainfall throughout the day.. Meanwhile, in the afternoon the western quadrant would see heavy downpours, a product of the combination of local effects with the humidity that this disturbance carries.

“We could experience 25 to 35 mph winds in gusts, with the strongest thunderstorms. Some could bring bouts of heavy rain. Although the event as such should not cause widespread flooding, if the heavy rain falls in urban sectors, with low elevations and poor drainage, we could see floods,” the expert said in an interview with The new day.

The meteorological agency issued at 7:22 am a special communication for strong winds for the southeast quadrant of the island, due to a strong thunderstorm that was producing winds above 35 mph.

“The tropical wave axis is about 150 miles southeast of the Virgin Islands and the system should continue to progress westward today, bringing that expected increase in rainfall to the region,” he added.

The SNM identified a strong thunderstorm at 7:09 am that was affecting the area surrounding the island municipality of Vieques, with winds of up to 35 knots (40.3 miles per hour).

The meteorological agency indicated that although the precipitation forecast for today will not end the drought that the island is going through, it could help increase the flows of the rivers and the levels of the reservoirs of the island. Aqueduct and Sewer Authority (AAA).

The rain accumulation forecast developed by the agency for the 24-hour period from 6:00 a.m. today until 6:00 a.m. tomorrow, Sunday, suggests that the eastern area of ​​the island, including the metro zone, would accumulate between two to three inches of rain, although in isolated areas it is not ruled out that they accumulate up to four inches.

Map showing by colors the various amounts of rain that could accumulate from today until tomorrow morning, Sunday, July 3, 2022. (WFO San Juan)

Meanwhile, the western quadrant would receive between one to two inches of precipitation. “That is technically what falls on that area every day,” Rodríguez stressed.

“In the afternoon some rains would be entering, local effects can cause heavier downpours in the interior and west and at night we would receive another pulse of humidity, as the bulk of the wave moves over the area,” explained the expert.

In its time perspective, the SNM stipulated that the entire island is at moderate risk from urban flooding and small streams. In addition, the agency reported that there is a moderate risk for the eastern half of the island to experience thunderstorms and electrical storms.

Map showing moderate risk of urban and small stream flooding in orange. (WFO San Juan)

The levels of the rivers in the eastern area are quite low, so it would take time for their levels to rise. However, Rodríguez recalled that the rivers in the eastern half of the island tend to react quickly to the strongest rain events, so he urged citizens to exercise caution.

Likewise, he pointed out that the maritime conditions are unstable and dangerous, for which he urged swimmers to take measures and avoid beaches where they could put themselves at risk.

“The wind that brings the tropical wave is increasing the waves that are currently between eight and 10 feet for offshore waters”noted the meteorologist.

However, there is a high risk of sea currents for all the coasts of the island, except the west.

The SNM also maintains a warning for operators of small boats.