Warren Buffett’s “Woodstock for Capitalists” returns in person after the pandemic

FILE PHOTO: Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffett (L) and Vice Chairman Charlie Munger are seen at Berkshire’s annual shareholder shopping day in Omaha, Nebraska, U.S. May 3, 2019. REUTERS / Scott Morgan

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., owned by Warren Buffett, will hold its annual shareholder meeting in person this Saturday for the first time since the pandemic.but it is likely that in the extravagance dubbed “Woodstock for capitalists” there are fewer people and the acts are reduced.

Buffett, 91, chairman and CEO of Berkshire, and Vice Chairman Charlie Munger, 98, will take questions from shareholders for about five hours when the meeting is held in Omaha, Nebraska (USA).

Shareholders are likely to address issues such as recent investments, share buybacks, rising inflation and supply chain disruptions, and even whether someone other than Buffett should chair the company.

Next to them will be the vice presidents greg abelBuffett’s designated successor as CEO, and ajit jain.

Many shareholders, however, attend more than just the meeting.

FILE PHOTO: Berkshire Hathaway shareholders walk past a video screen at the company’s annual meeting in Omaha May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Events held in the city over three days include a 5K run, shareholder buyouts in dozens of Berkshire-owned companies at CHI Health Center Omahawhere the meeting is held, and several private investment conferences.

“It sells out as fast as the cash register rings,” said Phillip Black, co-owner of Bookworm, the only non-Berkshire business selling at the stadium. He claimed that weekend sales have exceeded $100,000 in previous years. “You’re glad when it’s over so you can get some rest.”

Still, shareholders will notice changes beyond needing proof of COVID-19 vaccination to attend events.

Berkshire expects the attendance to be “considerably less” than the 40,000 people, many of them from abroad, usual in recent meetings. The 2019 meeting, the last face-to-face meeting before the pandemic, provided $21.3 million to Omaha’s economy.

“I attended for 25 years straight before the pandemic,” said James Armstrong, principal of Henry H. Armstrong Associates in Pittsburgh. “But I’m not going to make the trip. I’m not going to fly much yet.”

FILE PHOTO: Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Inc, pauses while playing bridge as part of the company’s annual meeting over the weekend in Omaha, Nebraska, U.S. May 6, 2018. REUTERS/Rick wilking

Occupancy rates for the 15,608 Omaha-area hotel rooms, measured by the data company STR Inc, may not reach the usual 90% to 95%, with more rooms at lower prices luring late travelers.

Borsheims will not set up its well-known outdoor tent with live entertainment and a buffet in the mall that houses the jewelry owned by Berkshire, although there will be cocktails.

And one of the favorites of the shareholders, the newspaper giveaway in which Buffett showed off the skills he once used as a paperboy has been scrapped.

Armstrong, like many others, plans to watch the meeting online at cnbc.com. Berkshire first broadcast meetings online in 2016.

Even so, the weekend should add many millions of dollars to the coffers of Berkshire.

Shareholders can buy a pontoon boat from Berkshire’s Forest River unit and designed by “Margaritaville” singer Jimmy Buffett (no relation).

Pat Egan, CEO of See’s Candies, speaks with Gregory Abel, the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Energy and who has been appointed to succeed Warren Buffett as CEO of Berkshire, during Berkshire Hathaway Inc’s first in-person annual meeting since 2019 in Omaha, Nebraska, United States, on April 29, 2022. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Frugal shoppers can once again spend $5 at Oriental Trading for rubber ducks from Buffett and Munger. And those who aren’t on a diet will be able to devour the 9,564 kg of peanut butter and other goodies that See’s Candies will bring.

Deborah Ward, executive director of Visit Omaha, said that “the energy of the city was lost” when Berkshire moved its 2020 and 2021 shareholder meetings to virtual.

“It will be nice to have that energy back”, he claimed. “Being associated with Berkshire helps the Omaha brand a lot. Warren Buffett could live anywhere in the world. He chooses to live here.”

David Brown, who is retiring next week after 19 years as head of the Greater Omaha Chamber, said many companies not affiliated with Berkshire schedule events around the weekend.

“Berkshire has been the annual Super Bowl of business for us,” he said. “That means that the bars, restaurants and shops are full. You can see the push it gives.”

Marta Keller, general manager of downtown M’s Pub, said some Berkshire customers book a year in advance. M’s creates a special menu for them.

“There will be a rack of ribs, a beef tenderloin. Everybody talks about Nebraska being a meat city,” says Keller. “We keep it simple, but we try to be creative because food has become very expensive.”

Gregory Abel, the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Energy and who has been tapped to succeed Warren Buffett as CEO of Berkshire, walks through the crowd at Berkshire Hathaway Inc’s first annual in-person meeting since 2019 in Omaha, Nebraska, USA. April 29, 2022. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

At the Bookworm, all the books have Buffett’s stamp of approval.

New this year is the updated book by Nancy Rips “My New Berkshire ABC” for kids (the A is for Apple, a big Berkshire investment), and a book about Berkshire’s evolution from a run-down textile factory that Buffett finally closed in 1985twenty years after taking over.

“Mr. Buffett likes to educate shareholders”Black said. “He will show how he put his capital into something that really wasn’t good and reallocated it more productively.”

Borsheims CEO Karen Goracke noted that the jeweler sells both during the week and during the holiday season. She and other CEOs of Berkshire companies will be dining together again this weekend.

“I saw Warren a week ago,” Goracke said this week. “He is in great spirits and happy to meet again in person. She loves doing it. She fills him with energy”.

(With information from Reuters)

KEEP READING:

Warren Buffet, Steve Jobs and the importance of saying “no” to achieve true success

The three simple keys of Warren Buffett to be wiser every day and be successful in business

Warren Buffett’s strong endorsement of Elon Musk: “he’s winning, that’s America”