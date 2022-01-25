A ten-year-old child died today from Covid in the Intensive Care of the Regina Margherita Children’s Hospital in Turin. The patient, who according to what is learned from health sources was not vaccinated for “health precautions in a vaccinated family”, was transferred yesterday morning from the hospital in Mondovì (Cuneo) in serious condition. He had no serious previous pathologies. Arrived with hypothermia, rhabdomyolysis, major muscle pain in the lower limbs and suspected myocarditis triggered by the virus, the specific treatment against Covid began immediately, up to dialysis.

The attempts of the health workers of the Regina Margherita of Turin to save the child – who lived with his family in Nucetta, in the province of Cuneo, proved useless. The Corporate Management of the City of Health, of which the hospital is a part, “clings to the family in this moment of profound pain.”

Here is the note from the Regina Margherita Hospital. “This morning at 5.55 am a 10-year-old child died of Covid at the Intensive Care Unit of the Regina Margherita hospital in Turin. The patient had been transferred from the Mondovì hospital late yesterday morning in already very serious conditions. He had no major comorbidities. Arrived with hypothermia, rhabdomyolysis, very important muscle pain in the lower limbs and suspected myocarditis triggered by the virus. Yesterday the specific treatment against Covid had started right away, up to dialysis. Unfortunately, all attempts proved futile. The patient was not vaccinated due to recent health precautions in a vaccinated family. ‘

Last updated: Tuesday 25 January 2022, 13:27



