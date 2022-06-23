Was the movie “Fast and Furious” based on real life events?

In the film, directed by Rob Cohen, Paul Walker played Brian O’Connoran undercover cop who infiltrates the LA night racing scene to bust a gang suspected of hijacking big rigs for parts to equip their souped-up cars.

As the film begins, O’Connor is practicing his high-speed driving to blend in with his targets; His vehicle is a bright green 1995 Mitsubishi Eclipse, driving through an empty parking lot near Dodger Stadium.

LaterO’Connor loses the Mitsubishi title to Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel), the leader of the gang of alleged thievesafter a street race.

Toretto, the “king of the streets”, dominates the competition in his mighty fiery red 1993 Mazda RX-7 Twin Turbo. In another scene, Toretto drives a huge vintage 1969/1970 Dodge Charger.

These were just three of the cars featured in the high-speed, high-impact racing scenes that mark “Fast and Furious.”

Cast members Jordana Brewster, Paul Walker, Michelle Rodriguez and Vin Diesel before the premiere of their film ‘The Fast and the Furious’ at the Mann Village Theater in Los Angeles, CA., on Monday, June 18, 2001. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The film’s script was based on an article about the street racing scene titled “Racer X” written by Kenneth Li. and published in Vibe, a 1998 magazine.

street racing they are an illegal practice not to be confused with drag racing, which is a popular sport most commonly done on a track, started in the early 1990s on the roads and highways of Southern Californiaprimarily among young Asian Americans, but it spread rapidly.

Li’s article chronicled the adventures of a runner living in New York City. Like many street racers, the “Fast and Furious” characters prefer Acura Integras, Honda Civics and other common compact cars made in Japan that are modified so they can reach speeds of around 160 mph.

Despite mixed reviews from critics, “Fast and Furious” was an unexpected success at the box office and spawned several sequels.

Keep reading: