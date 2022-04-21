WATCH America vs. León LIVE ONLINE, broadcast by TUDN and Televisa Channel 5 by Liga MX | Schedules, TV channels and where to watch today’s match | SPORT-TOTAL

America vs Lion They face each other for the 15th date of the Liga MX 2022 at the Azteca Stadium. The match will be played at 9:00 p.m. (Mexico time). You can follow all the incidents of the match through El Comercio.

RICHARD SÁNCHEZ GOAL

AMERICA – LEÓN: ALIGNMENTS

America: Ochoa, Fuentes, Jorge Sánchez, Sebastián Cáceres, Álvaro Fidalgo, Roger Martínez, Diego Valdez, Alex Zendejas, Richard Sánchez, Jorge Meré and Federico Viñas.

Lion: Cota, Ramírez, Barreiro, Mosquera, Tesillo, Ambriz, Rodríguez, Fernández, Mena, Meneses and Dávila.

AMERICA VS LEÓN: MINUTE BY MINUTE

After six games without a win, America It begins to recover little by little and continues to climb in the position table. The team led by Ferdinand Ortiz will seek its fifth consecutive win and the third as a local.

For its part, León has been having an irregular campaign, which for now has them four points away from the qualifying zone for the final series. They have not won 3 games, the last two with defeats against Atlético San Luis and Puebla.

AMERICA VS. LEON LIVE: GAME TIME

Mexico – 21:00

Peru – 21:00

Ecuador – 21:00

Bolivia – 21:00

Venezuela – 21:00

Uruguay – 21:00

Paraguay – 21:00

Argentina – 21:00

Brazil – 21:00

WHICH CHANNEL TRANSMITS AMERICA VS. LION?

For Mexican territory, the game will be broadcast through the signal of Televisa Channel 5 and TUDN. For the rest of Latin American countries, the channel to follow is DirecTV Sports.

The recent statistics between both teams are in favor of America. The ‘Águilas’ have two wins, two draws and one loss in their last five games against León, in matches corresponding to Liga MX.

Peruvian midfielder Pedro Aquino could reappear in the first team. Another of those who have the option of getting into the starting eleven is Jorge Meré, due to Bruno Valdez’s physical discomfort.

Regarding the lack of goal by the America forwards, the coach indicated: “I said it at the time and now I repeat it, here it doesn’t matter who scores the goal. In this case, Fede did not score, but he played a remarkable game. the team responded on a difficult pitch. The important thing is the result and not so much that lack of goal that you tell me about my forwards “.

AMERICA VS. LEÓN: POSSIBLE ALIGNMENTS

America: Guillermo Ochoa, Jorge Sánchez, Jorge Meré, Sebastián Cáceres, Luis Fuentes, Richard Sánchez, Alejandro Zendejas, Álvaro Fidalgo, Diego Valdés, Federico Viñas and Roger Martínez.

Lion: Rodolfo Cota, David Ramírez, Stiven Barreiro, Andrés Mosquera, William Tesillo, Fidel Ambríz, José Iván Rodríguez, Ángel Mena, Omar Fernández, Jean Meneses and Víctor Dávila.