watch on Netflix, HBO, Prime, Apple, Star

The premiere series of August 2022: 8 shows that we will see and in which we place all our trust.

There are 8 productions full of names and plots that promise too much and we hope they fulfill: there are many other debuts and also comebacks, but these are the new titles that in high movie We need to see urgently. Will we be facing one of the big surprises of the year?

Series premiere of August 2022: the outstanding premieres

– House of the Dragon

With who? New HBO series, with Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Sonoya Mizuno, Fabien Frankel and Rhys Ifans. This prequel is in charge of Ryan Condal, Miguel Sapochnik and George RR Martin himself.

What is it about? Based on Fire&Bloodrecounts the origins of House Targaryen, some 200 years before the events we witness in Game of Thrones.

Why do we wait for it? It is the return to the universe of game of Thrones with one of the biggest seriéfilo tanks of the year.

US release date: August 21.

Release date in Latin America: simultaneously with the USA, on August 21.

– She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

With who? Marvel and Disney+ comedy series starring Tatiana Maslany, directed by Kat Coiro and Anu Valia, with Jessica Gao as head writer. The cast includes Mark Ruffalo, Tim Roth, Benedict Wong, Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry.

What is it about? It revolves around Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single lawyer in her thirties who is also a super-powered green giant standing over seven feet tall.

Why do we wait for it? Beyond the doubts before the first glimpses of the CGI, Tatiana Maslany can us. And on top of that they have confirmed the participation of Charlie Cox as Daredevil.

US release date: 17 of August.

Release date in Latin America: simultaneously with the USA, on August 17.

– Mike. Beyond Tyson.

With who? Hulu miniseries with Trevante Rhodes and Russell Hornsby, with the special participation of artists such as Harvey Keitel, Laura Harrier and Li Eubanks. It hails from creator/screenwriter Steven Rogers and showrunner Karin Gist (executive producer of Our Kind of People).

What is it about? Explore the dynamic and controversial story of Mike Tyson, the tumultuous ups and downs of his boxing career and personal life: from being a beloved international athlete to being criticized and back again. Without losing focus on Tyson, the series also examines racism and classism in America, fame and media power, misogyny, the division of wealth, the promise of the American dream, and, ultimately, the role of the public in Mike’s story.

Why do we wait for it? Bring the team stamp behind I am Tonyawith Craig Gillespie directing.

US release date: August 25, with its first 2 episodes.

Release date in Latin America: simultaneously with USA, on August 25, on Star+.

– Sandman

With who? Netflix series based on the DC comics written by Neil Gaiman. Gaiman is a producer along with David S. Goyer and Allan Heinberg, who also serves as showrunner. It stars Tom Sturridge, Boyd Holbrook, Patton Oswalt, Vivienne Acheampong, Gwendoline Christie, Charles Dance, Jenna Coleman, David Thewlis, Stephen Fry, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Vanesu Samunyai, John Cameron Mitchell, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Joely Richardson, Niamh Walsh, Sandra James-Young, and Razane Jammal.

What is it about? When the Sandman, the cosmic being who controls dreams, is captured and held prisoner for over a century, he must travel through different worlds and timelines to fix the chaos his absence has caused.

Why do we wait for it? It is one of the adaptations most longed for by all Gaiman fans and we hope that it lives up to such expectations.

US release date: August 5.

Release date in Latin America: simultaneously with the USA, on August 5.

– Five Days at Memorial

With who? Apple Tv+ Limited Series with Vera Farmiga, Cornelius Smith Jr., Cherry Jones, Robert Pines, Julie Ann Emery, Adepero Oduye, Molly Hager, Michael Gaston, and W. Earl Brown. It comes from Oscar winner John Ridley and Carlton Cuse.

What is it about? It chronicles the impact of Hurricane Katrina and its aftermath on a New Orleans hospital. In the five days following the storm, thousands were trapped inside Memorial Medical Center. As the waters rose, the electricity failed and the heat soared, the hospital’s exhausted caregivers were forced to make decisions that would follow them for years to come.

Why do we wait for it? This drama comes with enough power to be one of the biggest miniseries of the year, with a view to starring in the upcoming awards season.

US release date: August 12, with its first 3 episodes.

Release date in Latin America: simultaneously with USA, on August 13.

– A League of Their Own

With who? Amazon Prime series based on the popular movie of the same name by Penny Marshall and starring Tom Hanks in 1992. With Abbi Jacobson, Chanté Adams, D’Arcy Carden and Gbemisola Ikumelo alongside Roberta Colindrez, Nick Offerman, Kendall Johnson, Kelly McCormack , Aaron Jennings, Melanie Field and Dale Dickey, among others.

What is it about? It is about the American women’s professional baseball league during World War II. The series evokes the light-hearted, youthful spirit of the original feature film, while expanding its horizons to tell the story of an entire generation of women who dreamed of playing professional baseball.

Why do we wait for it? Having Abbi Jacobson and D’Arcy Carden, two of today’s most talented comedic actresses, together is a great reason. In addition to the fact that Jacobson is also the creator of the show, her first big project after the end of the great Broad City.

US release date: August 12.

Release date in Latin America: simultaneously with USA, on August 12.

– Tales Of The Walking Dead

With who? AMC Anthology Series, Executive Produced by The Overseer of the Universe TWD Scott M. Gimple and showrunner Channing Powell. They star Olivia Munn, Samantha Morton, Terry Crews, Parker Posey, Anthony Edwards, Poppy Liu, Jillian Bell, Loan Chabanol, Embeth Davidtz, Jessie T. Usher, Daniella Pineda and Danny Ramirez, among others.

What is it about? Each of the 6 stand-alone one-hour episodes will focus on new and some established characters in The Walking Dead. Drama, terror and humor to expand stories that were not told in TWD and others selected to be just glimpses of the chaotic world.

Why do we wait for it? The format of short stories in a television universe that is far from over despite the end of the mother series and the chosen cast is extremely striking.

US release date: August 14.

Release date in Latin America: There is no confirmed date at the moment.

–Andor

With who? Disney+ series, a new story of starwars starring Diego Luna, Adria Arjona, Stellan Skarsgard, Genevieve O’Reilly, Fiona Shaw, Robert Emms and Denise Gough. Tony Gilroy is the showrunner. Directed by Toby Haynes, Ben Caron and Susanna Whit.

What is it about? Follow the adventures of Cassian Andor during his formative years with The Rebellion. The series is set during the height of the Empire and begins with the destruction of the homeworld of Andor.

Why do we wait for it? It’s the prequel to rogue oneone of the best films in the Star Wars universe, with which it will connect at the end… although for that we will have to wait because it has already been renewed for season 2.

US release date: August 31, with its first 2 episodes.

Release date in Latin America: simultaneously with the USA, on August 31.

