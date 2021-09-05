Watch out for love that makes your knees tremble, better have them steady

Hi Giulia,

my name is Giulia and I am 31 years old. I have been single for a couple of years after the end of a long relationship that I really believed in (in retrospect, too much), convinced that I had found THE person with whom for better or for worse I would have spent the rest of my life, or at least many years to come. Mourning elaborated and overcome, there was a single moment of enthusiasm in which I felt the desire to throw myself back into the fray of appointments, outings, new acquaintances: a few weeks before the pandemic broke out. You can imagine how it went. Yet I have not missed the opportunities that have arisen since then, I have taken them all. For a year I dated a guy (nice, good, nice etcetera etcetera) with whom I thought that maybe – to give him a chance – something would be born.

But no, nothing was born, except the doubt that maybe I am too demanding, that it is impossible that I never really like anyone, that maybe the problem is me. In short, the question is: does one fall in love at thirty? Do you fall in love like twenty, or am I no longer able to recognize falling in love? But above all, do I adopt a beautiful dog and am I happy with it?

Giulia

Dear Giulia,

Since I am only 29 at the registry office, but at heart I am an old dried plum, I would like to tell you that at twenty you don’t fall in love anymore, and I would also add “thank god”. The excess of Sandra Bullock movies we grew up with convinced us that love is something that must upset our lives and make our knees tremble, while in truth the more time passes the more I realize that it is far preferable to have. knees firmly and as few shocking surprises as possible. I’m afraid the Sandra Bullock we have to refer to is rather that of Gravity: her partner literally disappears into space after 10 minutes spent by her side and for the rest of the film she is alone, adrift, terrified, and can only rely on her own strength to return to Earth. Isn’t that what we all do every time a story ends?

I believe you have absolutely nothing wrong with that. Being aware of oneself, of one’s own needs, is an evolutionary advantage, not an impediment. Sure sometimes you will think you are sabotaging your life, but in reality you are preserving it: you will be too demanding, but think how many days you have saved yourself.

When Clooney returns to Earth you will notice it, if it is love you will recognize it. Meanwhile, even if I prefer cats, a dog doesn’t rule out a Clooney, so why not. Even the Bullock in space finds some relief by barking.

Dear Giulia,

I have a bit of a messed up love life. I haven’t been happy with one for a few years now and I have some kind of magnet for human cases. Maybe I’m doing something wrong, but I find them all either engaged or anaffective or both.

This summer I was on vacation at a friend’s house in Puglia and it seemed like a perfect opportunity to leave the latest misadventures behind. My friend introduces me to her company of friends, including one she has enjoyed for years and had told me about. The fact is that after a week I discover that this likes me. I did not think of him that way, but one evening he kisses me and this awakens an interest that I did not expect. I felt like a jolt. A few days later he kisses me again, but this time I leave immediately. I know that I would hurt my friend too much and that there can be nothing between us.

That evening, out of spite, he goes to bed with her. For me it is torture, I hear them laughing (and not only) all night in the room next to mine. I decide that I was right to leave him alone, which is yet another human case.

At the end of the holidays I go home to Milan and two days later he writes to me that he will be passing through next week. He asked me for hospitality for a couple of nights and I don’t know what to tell him. I have to turn it down, right?

B.

Dear B.,

You could answer him like Reese Witherspoon’s father in All the fault of love (a movie I’ve forgotten everything about – including the title, which I had to google – other than this joke): you can’t ride two horses with one ass. Which is the foot in two shoes principle, but in my opinion more effective, especially when it comes to sex. What else do you want to tell him?

It seems to me that your sniper aim for the desperate proved infallible again this time. Someone who has sex “out of spite” is a poor fool and must be left alone, he is a ciffone to be rejected with jets of infected water, to quote the honorable Nullazzo. I’m also very sorry for your friend, with whom you apparently share the radar for the pieces of shit. Now if I were you I would concentrate more on safeguarding your friendship with her: it didn’t occur to you to tell her about your misdeeds. And also make it clear with the ciffone that it will be better to keep his mouth shut.

All there was to say about love triangles, in any case, Renato Zero has already said: drop it!

