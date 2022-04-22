Watch the terrifying trailer for “Crimes of the Future”, David Cronenberg’s film with Viggo Mortensen and Kristen Stewart

As the human species adapts to a synthetic environment, the body undergoes new transformations and mutations. (Neon)

Are you a lover of horror film subgenre that intentionally displays grotesque or psychologically disturbing alterations of the human body? If so (and if not too), you can’t miss the teaser trailer for this great contemporary horror production that will hit the big screen soon.

Renowned Canadian film director and screenwriter David Cronenberg returns to the body horror genre that has worked so well for him. This time he does it with his new movie The crimes of the future. The new film will have its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, where it will inject a host of stars onto the Croisette. Viggo Mortensenformer collaborator of Cronenbergleads a cast that also includes Lea Seydoux Y Kristen Stewart.

The film will be set in a remote future where human beings have changed their biological makeup and evolved into a kind of metamorphosis. (NEON)

With the release of the trailer by Neonyou can see that the film looks like a really wild ride. There are plenty of gruesome pseudo-medical procedures, including a shot of someone’s mouth being sewn up that is sure to unnerve you.

As the human species adapts to a synthetic environment, the body undergoes new transformations and mutations. Along with his partner Caprice (Lea Seydoux) saul tensor (Viggo Mortensen), a celebrated performance artist, publicly displays the metamorphosis of his organs in avant-garde performances. Timlin (Kristen Stewart), a researcher for the National Organ Registry, obsessively follows his movements, and that’s when a mysterious group is revealed… Their mission: use Saul’s notoriety to shed light on the next phase of human evolution.

David Cronenberg, has come to be considered within a group called “the three C’s” of contemporary horror cinema. (imdb)

The movies of Cronenbergincluding classics like A history of violence, Dead Ringers Y The fly, they are not at all weak of stomach. And the first rumors about The crimes of the future they are that it is a Cronenberg of the time; which means it could motivate praise as well as some dropouts in Cannes. And Cronenberg probably wouldn’t have it any other way.

Poster for “Crimes of the Future”

The crimes of the future will be the fourth collaboration between Cronenberg and Mortensen. It will be released in the United States in June, still without a date in Latin America.

