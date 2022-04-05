we all do it the wrong way
Breathing is essential for life, yet unless you’re dealing with a respiratory problem, you probably don’t think about how you breathe.
Breathing through the mouth or through the nose? What is best for health and then mouth breathing can alter the shape of the face?
How you should breathe
When we notice that we are breathing through our mouths, we should correct our breathing. Many studies have shown that our body is predisposed to breathe through the nose, but due to mucus buildup or ailments, we end up breathing through the mouth.
This affects facial development and our overall health.
Humans are not meant to breathe regularly through the mouth, unless there is another pre-existing condition that complicates the problem, such as sinus congestion.
The correct way of breathing is through the nose. These breaths are shallower, which means that the air is pulled deep into the lungs, allowing more time fortooxygen absorption.
This greater oxygenation it allows the nervous system to exist in a parasympathetic state which aids in the performance of many voluntary and involuntary bodily functions.
Consequences of mouth breathing
When you notice that your child is breathing regularly through his mouth, this means that he is literally sucking in air.
This makes oxygen absorption much less efficient and can impact the immune system. Not only on posture, on the ability to maintain concentration at school, on general health and mood.
In addition mouth breathing can also alter the facial structure or hinder the general development of the face and jaw.
How mouth breathing can change the shape of the face
When breathing through the mouth, the cheek muscles have to work harder and become tense. When these muscles are stretched, it is exercised an external force on the upper and lower jaw.
The more frequently one breathes through the mouth, the greater the influence of these forces, which ultimately can narrow the shape of the face as well as the dental arches.
Having a narrower face and dental arches could mean it’s there less space in the mouth to accommodate the tonguewhich goes down to the floor of the mouth, instead of resting against the top of the mouth.
This also makes the tongue more likely to slip back into the airways when lying down, which can cause a sleep breathing disorder such assleep apnea.