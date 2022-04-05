we all do it the wrong way

Breathing is essential for life, yet unless you’re dealing with a respiratory problem, you probably don’t think about how you breathe.

Breathing through the mouth or through the nose? What is best for health and then mouth breathing can alter the shape of the face?

How you should breathe

When we notice that we are breathing through our mouths, we should correct our breathing. Many studies have shown that our body is predisposed to breathe through the nose, but due to mucus buildup or ailments, we end up breathing through the mouth.

This affects facial development and our overall health.

Humans are not meant to breathe regularly through the mouth, unless there is another pre-existing condition that complicates the problem, such as sinus congestion. The correct way of breathing is through the nose. These breaths are shallower, which means that the air is pulled deep into the lungs, allowing more time fortooxygen absorption. This greater oxygenation it allows the nervous system to exist in a parasympathetic state which aids in the performance of many voluntary and involuntary bodily functions.

Consequences of mouth breathing

When you notice that your child is breathing regularly through his mouth, this means that he is literally sucking in air. This makes oxygen absorption much less efficient and can impact the immune system. Not only on posture, on the ability to maintain concentration at school, on general health and mood. In addition mouth breathing can also alter the facial structure or hinder the general development of the face and jaw.

How mouth breathing can change the shape of the face