We analyze the 2023 trending looks of the 2022 Emmys

The Emmys are the event that rewards all the series that we watch during the year and that brings together different stars from the world of entertainment. We were attentive to the red carpet that showed us that the trends 2023 They are already beginning to be seen in most celebrity looks.

We chose some of the guests of the Emmys 2022 who proved to us, through their choices, what will be the trends 2023 in dresses or party looks. Let’s see what comes next year!

regency core

Elle Fanning bets on Regencycore with this dress. Photo: Instagram.

Although this trend started after the acclaimed series “Bridegerton” was released, it seems that it will continue as trend 2023. Or at least that’s what Elle Fanning dictated in this stunning black dress by Sharon Long.

The piece with a strapless neckline, tight-fitting body and skirt, and overskirt with a train, had inner lining on the skirt and neckline in light pink that contrasted perfectly with the sobriety of black.

volumes

Laverne Cox favored Gaultier’s eccentric volumes. Photo: CNN.

Volume can be in a top, shirt, skirt or dress as worn by Laverne Cox in the Emmys 2022. You have to know how to carry the volumes in a delicate and modern way, without falling into the fact of looking disguised or bodily disproportionate.

The actress opted for a black Jean Paul Gaultier minidress with crystal appliqués that formed lines that generated movement throughout her silhouette. The volume in her bust and hips were well placed and harmonized with Laverne’s figure.

Brightness at 100

Sandra Oh prefers glitter on her violet dress. Photo: Page Six.

Although the brilliant ones are already a classic, you will have the opportunity to see them as trend 2023. If you have a party or important event next year, do not hesitate to look for a dress, jumpsuit or suit studded with glitter.

Do like Sandra Oh in the Emmys 2022 who opted for a total violet look, with a jacket-pants suit full of sequins and a body with a deep neckline that gave the whole outfit a sensual look.

Feathers

Liv Hewson goes bold with this feathered brocade suit. Photo: Page Six.

Gucci was the brand that imposed them during 2022 and during 2023 we will discover the new ways to wear this appliqué. Dakota Johnson, Miley Cyrus and Salma Hayek have been some of the celebrities who have opted for this daring trend.

This time it was Liv Hewson’s turn who appeared in the Emmys 2022 with a greenish-yellow brocade suit, with pleated pants and a tuxedo jacket with feather appliqués on the bottom of the sleeves.

barbie core

Amanda Seyfried conquers the red carpet with this pink sequined dress. Photo: Instagram.

If there is one trend 2023 that yes or yes you will use will be Barbie fashion. It doesn’t matter what shade of pink you choose, but encourage yourself to wear a total look in this symbol color of next year.

Who ideally represented the Barbie trend in the Emmys 2022 It was Amanda Seyfried with this Giorgio Armani dress, studded with light pink sequins and with a delicate ruffle of tulle at the neckline that gave the look a unique bonus.

Thanks to the red carpet Emmys 2022 we already know what will be the trends 2023 that we will see in the following red carpets. Which one will you use?