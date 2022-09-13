Entertainment

We analyze the 2023 trending looks of the 2022 Emmys

Photo of James James24 mins ago
0 23 3 minutes read

The Emmys are the event that rewards all the series that we watch during the year and that brings together different stars from the world of entertainment. We were attentive to the red carpet that showed us that the trends 2023 They are already beginning to be seen in most celebrity looks.

We chose some of the guests of the Emmys 2022 who proved to us, through their choices, what will be the trends 2023 in dresses or party looks. Let’s see what comes next year!

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James24 mins ago
0 23 3 minutes read

Related Articles

Tula Rodríguez shows her chest for her friendship with Julián Alexander, I do know the boyfriend, video

2 mins ago

The “moment” between Zendaya and Selena Gomez at the 2022 Emmys that has revolutionized social networks

13 mins ago

Britney Spears reveals that she no longer wants to return to the stage!

15 mins ago

“Succession”, “Squid Game” and Zendaya big winners of the Emmy Awards – rts.ch

26 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button