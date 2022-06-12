We can not know if Johnny Depp raped Amber Heard | Opinion

mediated trial, tiktoked and instagrammed of Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard is the trending topic of the last few weeks. The confrontation is due to a defamation lawsuit that the actor has filed against Heard – asking for 50 million dollars – for an article published in The Washington Post, where she claimed to have suffered domestic violence during her marriage. During the trial, she has recounted that Depp raped her with a bottle, among other grisly physical and verbal assaults. However, it seems increasingly clear that the latest Hollywood sexist violence scandal will end the same as all: without knowing the truth. As if the truth consisted in accepting that we cannot get to know if Johnny Depp raped Amber Heard or not. But the most important revelation of this trial exceeds its protagonists and comes to show that we still live anchored in a rape culture that favors the aggressor.

Thus, at the moment that Amber Heard denounces having been raped by her ex-husband, she begins to be questioned massively and systematically. In fact, the more visibility the story of a rape complaint has, the greater number of verbal attacks and pressure the woman who raises her voice will receive. This is the reason why many rapes remain silent, as the victims are aware of the hell that awaits them if they tell the truth. In this sense, the case of Depp and Heard is illuminating. Thus, as reported by Noelia Ramírez, the hashtag #justiceforjohnnydepp (justice for Johnny Depp) accumulated 8.3 billion views on TikTok, while #justiceforamberheard (justice for Amber Heard) barely reached 30 million. So that in the face of a case as serious and horrifying as the rape of a woman with a bottle, it happens that thousands of humorous memes are shared, while the defenders of the possible aggressor outnumber those who give credibility to those who denounce by millions. So no, we can’t know if Depp raped her. But we can be sure what would happen to a woman raped with a bottle who dared to denounce a Hollywood star for doing so.

In this sense, it is worth remembering that the first thing that must happen to talk about rape culture is that the aggressor does not rape alone, but can do so with the support of an important majority, with their silence or complicity. For example, a recognized rape culture is the one that kept pedophilia safe within the Spanish Catholic Church. So much so that this newspaper already counts 1,307 victims of pedophilia in the Spanish Church in an investigation where no one questions the credibility of the victims. Most of these cases, like almost all violations that occur within a culture that protects the aggressor, went unreported. However, what many of his victims did do was keep their children away from schools for priests as a protective measure. Thus, they tried to safeguard their own, not so much by keeping them away from specific aggressors as from a culture that was complicit in its own abuses. Just like those children, women who are victims of rape almost never file a complaint, knowing that they will find themselves in more trouble than they did before filing. And, of course, no one can choose to take refuge in a space “free of men” as a protection measure. That is why one of the most painful things that can happen to a rape victim is to report in a context where she can be questioned, criticized and mistreated. So much so that the most difficult thing is no longer to denounce the rapist, but to bear the weight of the culture that sustains him.

In this sense, the rejection that Amber Heard has aroused is not at all accidental. Because in our rape culture, not all victims are the same. Girls and boys are respected and listened to, and in fact a jury is much more likely to find in their favor in trials that rely on citizen judgment. On the other hand, young and independent women (let’s not say if they are also, like Amber, successful actresses) continue to carry the suspicion of having done something capable of inciting the man’s indomitable desire. For many people, rape victims remain partly responsible for what happened to them. But of all women, perhaps the worst off when it comes to reporting sexual assault are wives, since marital rape is a living hell that our culture has kept legal for centuries. To be exact, marital rape was not recognized as a crime in the United States until 1993. Poor Amber Heard has everything to lose as a victim, because she chose her aggressor. And that is socially inexcusable.

Thus, the Depp-Heard case demonstrates that rape culture requires a complicit context with the aggressor. And it reminds us that this complicity is born in most cases from an abuse of power. A bishop, a politician, a father, a policeman or a famous actor have it easier to rape and get away unscathed. First, because it is very possible that no one would dare to go against them and, if any victim had enough courage, it is most likely that their complaint will end up turning against her and against her honor. In any case, those who say that we cannot know if Johnny Depp raped Amber Heard are right. What has been proven is that Depp abused his power in different facets of his professional career, creating serious problems on the set, with episodes of violence recognized by different witnesses, arriving drunk, altering teamwork dynamics… And that said abuse was consensual and normalized thanks to his position of privilege. Just as we know, and this is the most important thing, that Depp denounced the newspaper The Sun for calling him a “wife beater” and that a British court signed the final judgment where Depp lost that crusade. It is therefore demonstrated that the newspaper The Sun, the public denunciation of Depp’s mistreatment was not as expensive as Amber Heard’s. Nobody cried or was subjected to insults in that trial. But of course, The Sun she was not an ex-wife reporting marital rape. And so, apparently, everything is much easier.