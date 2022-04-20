we copy Jennifer Lopez’s ballerina bun

A true hair chameleon, JLo has once again experimented with a new hairstyle. On her Instagram account, she appeared with an ultra-trendy dancer bun.

Once again, Jennifer Lopez caused a sensation. At 52, the Latina bomba never ceases to surprise her fans with always well-worked looks and up-to-date beauty looks. After having succumbed to the square, the curtain fringe and the unstructured bun, the singer recently fell for a ballerina bun. Again engaged to Ben Affleck, the star shared several pictures on her Instagram account of her romantic Easter weekend. Apart from her XXL ring and her powder pink manicure, we can also see Jennifer Lopez marvelously sporting a new bun from which a few “baby hairs” escape.

The ballerina bun: a timeless hairstyle

Since the beginning of the season, the chignon has established itself as one of the major hairstyle trends of the year 2022. This high, flat chignon, with a strict air, can be worn in all circumstances and can be achieved in a few minutes. To create it, we equip ourselves with a hairbrush, an elastic band and a few pins: we start by flattening our hair on the skull with our brush, making sure to leave the “baby hairs” outside the hairstyle . We twist its lengths and roll them up to form the bun before fixing everything with the elastic and the pins. Then tame baby’s little hair with a hairspray or gel…

