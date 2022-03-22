We did the third dose of the vaccine 4 months ago: how protected are we today?

The protection offered by the booster dose drops after about four months but still remains high against severe disease.

The protection offered by the booster dose of anti-Covid vaccines drops after about four months but remains high against serious illness. This is in summary the efficacy profile shown over time by Pfizer / BioNtech and Moderna mRNA formulations approved as a booster for the first vaccination cycle by the main pharmaceutical regulatory agencies globally.

The effectiveness of the third dose over time

During the Omicron surge, the third dose provided 87% effectiveness against emergency room visits and a 91% protection against hospitalization in the two months following administration, while four months after the booster injection, this efficacy dropped to 66% and 78% respectively, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of the United States. In comparison, after the first two doses of the vaccine, efficacy against hospitalization decreased from 71% in the two months following the second dose to 54% after five months, highlighting the importance of booster vaccinal.

The CDC study

CDC estimates, published in a study on Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, are based on 241,204 emergency room visits or urgent care requests and 93,408 hospital admissions for Covid that occurred in 10 US countries between August 26, 2021 and January 22, 2022 in adults aged equal to or over 18 years vaccinated with two doses or who had received a third dose as a booster. Data showed that, among those vaccinated with three doses, the efficacy of vaccination against Covid-19-associated hospitalizations decreased from 91% within two months of the third dose. to 78% after four months and that, in the same amount of time after the recall, protection against access to the emergency room and requests for urgent care fell from 87% to 66%, further decreasing and up to 31% after five months.

The fourth dose of Covid vaccine reduces the risk of serious disease by more than 4 times

Other analyzes, which evaluated efficacy in different age groups, showed that vaccines may lose some of their ability to prevent serious illness in older adults. aged 65 and overbut remain effective in healthy young people.

The data on the fourth dose

In anticipation of a fourth dose (or a first dose in case of approval of new formulations currently being tested), the recommendations could therefore be based on age and underlying conditions, also taking into account the results of an Israeli study conducted on medical staff and recently published on the New England Journal of Medicinewhich he indicated how a further recall would produce marginal benefits in healthy and working-age subjects.

To date, the administration of the fourth dose for the general population is not supported by scientific evidence but is recommended, in the US as in Italy, only for people who have certain medical conditions that compromise the immune response or who take immunosuppressive drugs due to organ transplants, cancer or autoimmune diseases.