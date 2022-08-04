We finally know who the famous Kiki is… Drake invites her on stage!

After multiple rumors concerning the identity of the one who rocked the summer of 2018, it’s live fromOVOFest that drake has finally lifted the veil on the mystery kiki.

Young love…

The chorus of Drake’s hit, In my feelingsstill resonates in people’s minds, four years after its release. ” Kiki, do you love me? But who was hiding behind this famous Kiki ? Then in full conflict with Kanye West, many rumors circulated as to the identity of this woman that Drizzy wanted to seduce. If some thought thatit was about kim kardashianThe truth is quite different !

While performing for theOVO Fest, his annual festival in Toronto, Drake revealed on stage who was behind the nickname. It is none other than his first girlfriendthe Canadian singer Keisha Sungwhom 6 God brought up at his side: “ The next person to come on stage, at the time I used to take my mother’s car and drive all over town to see her, so I have to introduce her personally. She’s my very first girlfriend, a true legend, a person I love with all my heart. Make some noise for Keisha Chanté. »

The artist has performed one of his tracks, cheered by the crowd. She shared photos and videos of the evening on her Instagram account in thanking drake : “ Legendary nights in Toronto. I’ve never seen the city come together like this! That was all. A dream that only Drake could achieve. The most heartfelt and meaningful introduction I’ve ever had “A nice end for the two artists, today on good terms.