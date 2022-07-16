We know the gender of Khloé Kardashian’s baby

Los Angeles : We know the gender of Khloé Kardashian’s future baby

Several people told the magazine “Us Weekly” that they know if the second child of the American was a boy or a girl.

Khloé Kardashian will soon be a mother for the second time. Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

The announcement of the upcoming arrival of Khloé Kardashian’s second child , thanks to a surrogate mother, surprised everyone. It must be said that Kim’s sister had managed to keep the secret since November 2021, the date of the conception of the baby whose dad is Tristan Thompson.

The day after the confirmation of the future birth, “Us Weekly” reveals that little True, aged 4, will soon have a little brother. The publication cites “multiple sources.” And that’s not all. It would seem that the sex of the child is not a coincidence, since Khloé and Tristan, whose relationship has been marked by the infidelities of the basketball player would have had recourse to a preimplantation diagnosis in order to choose a male embryo, assured a relative to the magazine.

Other people have gave some insight into how the 38-year-old American feels for her ex as they prepare to become parents. According to them, there is absolutely no chance for the couple to reform: “He took part in the process of finding a surrogate while cheating on her and she cannot forgive that. She has absolutely no intention of starting a relationship with him again.

