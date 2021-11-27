“We need 100 days” – Corriere.it

from Adriana Logroscino

Ordinance of Hope that blocks access and flights from southern Africa. WHO on alert: “Very contagious, it can reinfect and can evade protections”. Von der Leyen: update vaccines, Europe acts compact. But the Ema slows down

There new variant is in Europe. At least one case, identified in Belgium: a young woman, not vaccinated, arriving from Egypt via Turkey. And it’s scary. To Italy, which tries to keep it away blocking entry to anyone who has stayed in one of the eight countries that have been affected by it in the last fourteen days. And to the European Union which, through the President of the Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, calls for an update of the vaccines “As per contracts with suppliers”. To the World Health Organization, on “maximum alert”.

More contagious variant This is the variant B.1.1.529, renamed by the WHO “Omicron”

, which has a very high number of mutations on the spike protein. More contagious, with a greater risk of reinfection and, it is feared, resistant to vaccines (for now the latter is only a hypothesis) the characteristics that trigger the alarmed counter-moves.

What impact on vaccines? The special envoy of theWHO for Covid-19, David Nabarroanto. Maria Van Kerkhove, who leads the WHO area dedicated to coronavirus, specifies that “it will take a few weeks to understand the impact of this variant on vaccines“. The Ema (European Medicines Agency) holds back: “It is premature to predict at the moment whether an adaptation of vaccines is necessary for the new South African variant of Covid“.

Ricciardi: we await data Walter Ricciardi , consultant to the Minister for Health, Roberto Speranza, clarifies what the certainties are at the moment. “This variant worries about the very high contagiousness that it seems to possess. To calculate the greater danger and possible ability to escape vaccines, we have to wait“. Pfizer promises to have the first results within two weeks and “in the event that a variant of the virus emerges that escapes the vaccine” to be able to develop and produce a “tailor-made serum in about 100 days”.

“Forbidden” countries The Italian government, therefore, with a circular signed by Speranza, has entry into Italy is prohibited until 15 December for anyone who has been in South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Malawi, Mozambique, Eswatini and Namibia in the last 14 days, and air traffic suspended. As before the UK, India, Israel, Japan, Spain, Germany and the Czech Republic, e in line with von der Leyen’s request: «The news on the new variant is very worrying. The Member States act together to limit its spread. We activate the emergency brake by suspending all flights ».

Meloni and Salvini against bans But Giorgia Meloni And Matteo Salvini they argue about the government’s provision for the possibility that the variant you arrive in Italy by non-air way. “You will also stop illegal immigration, not being able to know if those who embark on Libya or Tunisia have passed through those countries? », writes the leader of the Brothers of Italy in a tweet to Speranza. The secretary of the League addresses to the Minister of the Interior, Luciana Lamorgese, his question regarding the arrival in Augusta of a ship with 461 migrants: «But how, Minister, there is the alarm for variants but for these 461 no problem? “.