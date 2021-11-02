We tell “The 100th anniversary of the Eagle”, unpublished images and curiosities

This year we celebrate the Centenary of Moto Guzzi, the first 100 years of the Eagle at Ali Spiegate. Famous Italian motorcycle company born on March 15, 1921 thanks to the technical ideas of the founder, Carlo Guzzi, to the capital of Giorgio Parodi, son of the wealthy Genoese shipowner Emanuele Vittorio Parodi (to whom the street where the plant stands is dedicated today) and to the propaganda force of the great pilot Giorgio Ravelli, who unfortunately dies before seeing the company born. And it is precisely on the occasion of the anniversary that Laura Raso met Carlo Zuccoli who, together with Carlo Borlenghi, gave life to the project “I 100 dell’Aquila – A book, a story”. Below we will see some of the original shots chosen by the authors themselves, and we will tell some interesting and unpublished anecdotes. This first photo, used as the cover of one of the sides of the book (double-sided), is according to the authors “a masterpiece image that summarizes the relationship between man and machine in absolute stylistic perfection: we liked it too much and we chose it as the symbolic image of our project ”. In the photo we see two test riders wearing the typical uniform of the time and a 75 cc motorcycle built for the speed records of 1950.

