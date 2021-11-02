Business

We tell “The 100th anniversary of the Eagle”, unpublished images and curiosities

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman12 hours ago
0 16 1 minute read





We tell “The 100th anniversary of the Eagle”, unpublished images and curiosities



























November 2, 2021

This year we celebrate the Centenary of Moto Guzzi, the first 100 years of the Eagle at Ali Spiegate. Famous Italian motorcycle company born on March 15, 1921 thanks to the technical ideas of the founder, Carlo Guzzi, to the capital of Giorgio Parodi, son of the wealthy Genoese shipowner Emanuele Vittorio Parodi (to whom the street where the plant stands is dedicated today) and to the propaganda force of the great pilot Giorgio Ravelli, who unfortunately dies before seeing the company born. And it is precisely on the occasion of the anniversary that Laura Raso met Carlo Zuccoli who, together with Carlo Borlenghi, gave life to the project “I 100 dell’Aquila – A book, a story”. Below we will see some of the original shots chosen by the authors themselves, and we will tell some interesting and unpublished anecdotes. This first photo, used as the cover of one of the sides of the book (double-sided), is according to the authors “a masterpiece image that summarizes the relationship between man and machine in absolute stylistic perfection: we liked it too much and we chose it as the symbolic image of our project ”. In the photo we see two test riders wearing the typical uniform of the time and a 75 cc motorcycle built for the speed records of 1950.











Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman12 hours ago
0 16 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Musk, 6 billion for world hunger, but UN shows how it spends it – World

15 hours ago

Crazy increases for bread and pasta: here are all the increases

19 hours ago

New Yamaha XSR900, Sport Heritage inspired by the 80s

13 hours ago

what is the Austria model that the government thinks about

3 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button