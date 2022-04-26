“We will not give in.” Covid brings down the stock markets

There China will not bend to the Covid and to its mutation, the Omicron variant, which risks stopping the Dragon’s restart. “Faced with the Omicron variant, China will not yield, but will advance in the fight to block it”: Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin threw water on that fire fueled by fears of a new lockdown to Beijing similar to the draconian one in Shanghai for a month.

Omicron, reinfections increase: “Greater risk for women, young people and healthcare workers”

Omicron China, Beijing risks lockdown

A fire that could burn the expectations of a post-pandemic restart of the Chinese economy, so much so that yesterday Wang had to underline the efforts of the government, underlining that already with the Delta variant China had obtained “remarkable results: we will certainly win again and make more contributions in the world”.

THE CAPITAL

Meanwhile, infections in Beijing are growing and with them fears of a new wave of Covid: the municipality has reported 29 cases confirmed in 24 hours and Pang Xinghuo, deputy head of the municipal center for disease prevention and control, explained that from A total of 70 local infections were recorded last Friday. Another 5 districts have been classified as medium-risk Covid, bringing the total number of medium-risk areas in the capital to 6. But only one high-risk area was enough to ensure that the municipal office for culture and tourism blocked all tourist tours, forcing visitors to the Chinese capital to show the report of a swab, performed within 48 hours. previous, which certifies the negativity of the virus. And mass tests have taken place for 3.5 million people. All this because the health authorities do not want Beijing to become a new Shanghai, a megalopolis of 26 million inhabitants closed by a lockdown that has lasted for a month and which yesterday also recorded 51 deaths due to Covid, while in the whole country there are there were just over 20,000 cases in 24 hours.

Omicron, case boom in Shanghai: city in lockdown until April 5

Shanghai is confirmed as the worst outbreak in the country, with the elderly population being the most vulnerable: according to local statistics, only 62% of residents over 60 have received two doses of the anti-Covid vaccine, while the protected share falls to 15% for the range of 800,000 over 80.

MARKETS IN RED

Fears of new lockdowns in Beijing also change the geography of the distribution of basic necessities in the country: yesterday China unveiled guidelines to further tap into its consumption potential, with detailed measures to address short-term slowdowns and increase them long-term dynamism. According to the guidelines issued by the General Office of the Council of State, the country plans to build a lot of warehouses on the outskirts of large and medium-sized cities to ensure the supply of basic necessities in case of emergencies, to cope with the impact of Covid and stimulate the recovery in consumption. But this new strategy has not curbed the fears of international markets.

The world, in fact, observes the developments of the battle that China has undertaken against the pandemic, and the fears of a new defeat of the Dragon, which result in new lockdowns also in the capital, has sunk oil prices and pushed the stock exchanges into red. . Even the European financial markets yesterday were hit by fears of a new advance of Covid in China, with Paris black jersey (-2%), followed by London (-1.8%), Frankfurt and Milan (-1.5%) ) on the wave of the collapse of the Chinese markets: Shanghai (-5.1%) and Shenzhen (-6.5%), Hong Kong (-3.7%). The effects of the collapse of the Chinese stock exchanges manifested themselves on raw materials, starting with oil, the first alarm bell revealing the fears that the close of the Dragon against Covid will cause a decrease in demand from the Chinese giant: it has slipped under 100 dollars a barrel (the WTI at 96 dollars while the Brent settled on the 100 dollar threshold in the evening), losing more than 5%. And then on aluminum, steel and iron. Precious metals such as gold, silver and palladium also fell.

Even on Wall Street, the New York Stock Exchange, fears of a further slowdown in the world economy are growing due to the growing number of Covid cases in China which, after causing the lockdown in Shanghai, could now close other cities, including which Beijing: S&P Global has trimmed the growth estimates of the global economy for 2022, from 3.3% to 3.2%, also estimating the growth of the US economy in the first part of the year to be weaker.