‘WeCrashed’: Anne Hathaway Compares Jared Leto to a Harry Potter Horcrux – CINEMABLEND

For ‘WeCrashed’, Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto developed a great friendship, so good that the actress joked and compared his processes as a method actor with a horcrux from ‘Harry Potter’.

WeCrashed finally comes to AppleTV+ to tell the story of Adam and Rebekah Neumann, founders of WeWork coworking spaces. The innovative business became one of the most profitable in the market, whose value reached 47 billion dollars and later plummeted to 8 billion.

Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto will be in charge of giving life to the couple, of which little has been known since the scandal. Both actors are among the most beloved of their generation, both having received the Academy Award for their work on the big screen. Anne is a pop culture icon thanks to her role as Andy Sachs in The Devil Wears Fashion; while Jared is recognized for his intense physical transformations in film, the most recent in House of Gucci.

Anne Hathaway compared Jared Leto to a horcrux.



During his appearance on the Stephen Colbert’s Late Showwhere, by the way, she wore an outfit that Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) would be super proud of, Anne revealed that working with Jared was great and she enjoyed it even though she didn’t really know who she was all along; Let’s remember that Leto is known to be a method actor.

“I really respect Jared’s process, but the day the trailer came out House of Gucci I had to do something; she couldn’t ignore it…”, began to explain the also protagonist of The Miserables.

That day [en que salió el tráiler] we had shot a very strong scene, so we said goodbye at the end and I said ‘Hey, one more thing… Father, Son and House Of Gucci’. I had no idea how he would react

Hathaway joked with Colbert and compared Jared Leto to a Harry Potter horcrux, the spell with which Voldemort could fragment his soul to be immortal. “I swear to you that it split in three, it was a horcrux: on one side you had Jared Leto, on the other Paolo Gucci and in the end Adam Neumann”the actress joked and then confessed how her co-star had had the exact same impression of having “traveled in time” after reacting as his three characters at the same moment.

The shocking look of Anne Hathaway that Miranda Priestly from ‘The devil wears fashion’ would approve

WeCrashed premieres this March 18 through Apple TV + and is postulated as one of the most entertaining series on the streaming service.