“Wednesday” Is Renewed For A Second Season

It’s official! Netflix announced, on Friday (January 6), the renewal of “Wednesday”the successful series released in November 2022. The program will gain a 2nd season on the platform (which has been speculating in recent days that it was possibly going to move to Prime Video).

“Wednesday” has been in the 1st place in the world ranking of the most watched shows on Netflix for six consecutive weeks.

It will interest you: The star of “Stranger Things” Noah Schnapp officially comes out of the closet and declares himself gay

The streaming service has logged more than 1.4 billion hours of viewing for the series since it premiered on November 23. The show has eight episodes in season 1.

Derived from the “The Addams Family” films, the series is centered on the cold teenager Wednesday Addams, starring Jenna Ortega and directed by Tim Burton.

Other actors such as Gwendoline Christie, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luiz Guzmán and Christina Ricci (who played Wednesday in the 90’s movies) are also part of the cast.

The show entered the Netflix Top 10 in 93 countries, making it a popular hit on five continents.

Keep reading: Olivia Benson, Taylor Swift’s kitten, is valued at $ 97 million

It also pleased critics, as it has a 71% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which compiles the opinions of professional critics.

At the moment, it is not yet known when the second season of the series, but most likely it will be by the end of 2023 or until 2024.